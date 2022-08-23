Michigan Broadband Services Selects Adtran to Bring Managed Wi-Fi to Rural Communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that Michigan Broadband Services is leveraging a combination of Adtran’s market-leading technologies to deliver and manage high-speed broadband services to residential and business subscribers. Adtran is enabling the service provider to deploy an end-to-end fiber broadband solution that guarantees unmatched customer experience and continuous connectivity to all devices in subscribers’ homes.

Michigan Broadband Services is an internet service provider that serves rural communities. In fact, in many regions it is the only internet provider. While high-speed internet connectivity is a rare luxury in many rural towns, Michigan Broadband Services wanted to ensure its customers had the same or better quality of connectivity as any other market across Michigan. It worked with local township supervisors, elected officials and state broadband offices to help the entire community understand the impact broadband can have on local development and opportunities.

To achieve its vision of high-speed broadband, Michigan Broadband Services selected the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology to build a scalable fiber network foundation that will support subscriber capacity demands today and in the future. Adtran’s cloud software provides Michigan Broadband Services with an AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi management solution that makes it simple to ensure Wi-Fi performance, provide best-in-class customer care and increase broadband network quality.

“Adtran’s AI-driven cloud software provides a single view to a host of intuitive, actionable intelligence that helps us create service stickiness with our customers. These benefits make this deployment a win-win for us and the people and communities we serve,” said Phil Truran, President and GM at Michigan Broadband Services. “Adtran is always there to support us with a high level of service, quality of product and commitment of the team that we just hadn’t experienced in previous relationships. With Adtran in our network, we can reach any customer, deliver high-quality broadband to any location, answer subscriber questions quickly and support any smart home application or streaming service to which our customers subscribe.”

“Michigan Broadband Services is committed to delivering the level of service normally found in bigger cities delivered by much larger operators. It is all about unlocking the in-home opportunity for our customers,” said Brent Cancienne, Vice President of U.S. Regional Sales at Adtran. “The flexibility delivered by the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution creates opportunities for our customers to take their service infrastructure to the next level and deliver an unmatched return on investment.”

For more information about Adtran’s end-to-end fiber broadband solutions, please visit: adtran.com/end-to-end-solutions.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.