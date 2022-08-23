Glytec and CPS Collaborate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management Support for Pharmacy Departments Nationwide

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software across the continuum of care, today announced it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. Through this collaboration, CPS client facilities may contract for Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS) and Glytec’s technical resources to be available to their healthcare professionals, empowering them to establish best-in-class glycemic management programs.

“For nearly five decades, the CPS team has provided pharmacy departments with access to tools, resources, and services that leverage data to support evidence-based decisions,” said Len Gray, Pharm D, Senior Vice President of Purchasing and Data Management for CPS Solutions, Inc. “We’re thrilled to add Glytec’s eGMS to our resource library at a time when its services are most needed. Hospital pharmacy leaders are facing heightened challenges in today’s environment, and glycemic management has rapidly ascended to the top of that list.”

Decades of clinical research have shown that optimal glycemic management in the hospital positively impacts patient outcomes and business performance. Glytec’s eGMS® was designed to support these patient and provider demands. The technology centers on Glucommander™, the only cloud-based, FDA-cleared software able to personalize IV and SubQ insulin dosing support for patients with and without diabetes. The suite of tools in the EHR-integrated eGMS platform guides pharmacists and other healthcare providers to achieve best practice care by providing personalized treatment recommendations, identifying and alerting of patients in glycemic disarray, and providing guardrails that enhance patient safety. Studies have shown that keeping patients in target range with Glytec’s eGMS can reduce 30-day readmissions by up to 68% and cut length of stay by up to 3.2 days.

“CPS has a well-established track record of identifying opportunities for pharmacy improvement and offering the resources and expertise to maximize operational, clinical and financial returns,” said John Downey, chief commercial officer at Glytec. “Our eGMS will augment CPS’ existing resource portfolio and deepen the support services it provides to hospitals and health systems across the country.”

With an understanding of the positive impact that proper insulin management can have on outcomes and cost of care, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published two new eCQMs to measure glycemic management outcomes that are designed to address prolonged, untreated high blood sugar and mitigate instances of severe low blood sugar related to insulin management. These challenges cut across disease states and affect every hospital department. While 11% of Americans live with diabetes, nearly 40% of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay. Poorly managed blood sugar as a result of lack of treatment or treatment with dated protocols has resulted in immune dysfunction, higher rates of infection, a longer length of hospital stay, complications and even death.

“As health systems prepare to report on the new CMS hospital harm measures related to glycemic management, it is imperative that pharmacists have the appropriate technology resources to optimize their facility’s insulin dosing,” said Stephanie Ostling Mason, PharmD, CDCES, Diabetes Clinical Pharmacist at Glytec. “The pharmacy department is a key stakeholder in insulin protocols, and the collaboration between Glytec and CPS is a significant step towards achieving the industry’s goal of reducing incidences of dysglycemia and making severe hypoglycemia related to insulin a never event.”

To learn more about Glytec, its eGMS and the impact glycemic innovation and collaboration can have on patient care, visit https://glytecsystems.com

About CPS Solutions, LLC

Founded nearly 50 years ago, CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS) is one of the nation’s largest providers of pharmacy and hospital services - employing over 2,200 pharmacy and healthcare professionals and servicing over 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps clients tackle complex problems through our suite of solutions across the care continuum. CPS solutions include inpatient pharmacy solutions and specialty and ambulatory pharmacy solutions, pharmacy consulting, 340B services, telepharmacy services, supply chain and materials management services, rehabilitation services, and more. CPS empowers healthcare organizations to achieve operational excellence, drive clinical quality, attain continuous regulatory compliance, and improve bottom-line performance – all while supporting staff, caregivers, patients, and their communities. For more information, visit cps.com.

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare providers focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software and proprietary algorithms power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its team of doctors, nurses and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on Twitter (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.