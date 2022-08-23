Charles River Laboratories Expands Contract Vivarium Space on West Coast

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the addition of five Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL™) locations in California and Washington. CRADL provides flexible, turnkey vivarium rental space supported by Charles River’s technical and veterinary support expertise in key biohubs. As part of the recent acquisition of Explora Biolabs, the Company is adding two additional facilities in San Diego, to better serve the Sorrento Valley and Torrey Pines neighborhoods, and opening its first facility to serve Seattle. Additionally, CRADL has added additional facilities in South San Francisco and a new location in Thousand Oaks.

Explora BioLabs and CRADL are premier spaces for clients to launch or expand their drug research programs, with the added benefit of access to Charles River’s complete portfolio of integrated drug discovery and non-clinical development resources. All locations offer rental vivarium space for both emerging and established biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions, allowing scientists to focus on research, while leaving the animal husbandry and daily vivarium management to a trusted partner. By offering turnkey, on-demand facilities, clients are able to quickly start new projects, accelerating the early stage of research.

Explora BioLabs and CRADL operate a combined 27 vivarium facilities, providing over 370,000 square feet of turnkey rental capacity in key biohubs, including Massachusetts, California, Washington, Shanghai, and London. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research while maintaining the flexibility to relocate or co-locate, knowing they will have reliable, high-quality facilities nearby.

Approved Quotes

"As a small biotech company discovering and developing translational inhibitors in oncology, we needed a vivarium management solution that was more than just a landlord. Explora BioLabs provided the professional infrastructure we were seeking, as well as animal husbandry, compliance backbone, and scientific experience—everything we need to support our work and set us up for pharmacological success." –Associate Director of R&D, eFFECTOR Therapeutics

“The process of building infrastructure is costly and time-consuming. By outsourcing their vivarium space, our clients can focus on accelerating their scientific research. They have the peace-of-mind that their projects are supported by our industry-leading veterinary and technical staff, and the ability to engage Charles River’s comprehensive portfolio of drug discovery and development services as their programs progress.” –Colin Dunn, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Research Models & Services, Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Explora BioLabs

For nearly two decades, Explora has provided services to companies ranging from early-stage biotechs to large pharma. They continue their work as a Charles River company since Explora was acquired by Charles River in April 2022. Explora's service portfolio is backed by Ph.D.-level scientists with experience in preclinical in vivo workflow.

The Explora - CRADL vivarium network provides biotechnology clients with on- and off-site vivarium services including vivarium management, facility design, rodent housing and equipment, supply chain management, regulatory oversight, and veterinary/husbandry staffing. For clients whose research programs or internal expertise is at capacity, Explora also runs preclinical contract research studies including full-solution and/or a-la-carte in vivo services in their biohub markets. Explora's CRO services include the design and execution of preclinical studies for oncology metabolic disease, and a variety of other common therapeutic areas; and pharmacokinetics and non-GLP toxicology studies.

For more information, visit explorabiolabs.com.