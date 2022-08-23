FCT Integration With Canadian Residential Appraisal Library ReportPro From ACI Helps Reduce Appraisal Turn Times

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCT, the leading national service provider in real estate technology and title insurance, announced today an integration with Canadian Residential Appraisal Library (CRAL) ReportPro™ from ACI, a leading innovator in collateral valuation technologies.

This integration allows appraisers to directly populate appraisal forms with residential property information, capturing key data points in one click and reducing turnaround times by more than half in many instances.

“Our integration with ACI aligns with our commitment to provide our customers with intuitive, data-driven products and deliver the highest quality of service,” said Daniela DeTommaso, president of FCT. “By combining FCT’s industry leading technology with ACI’s robust data and innovative workflow solutions, we are one step closer to creating a seamless experience across the real estate lifecycle.”

“We are excited to partner with FCT in advancing the Canadian appraisal market through collaborative innovation,” said Jeremy Staudenmaier, managing senior director at ACI. “This initiative is a major step forward in modernizing the appraisal process, while maintaining the high standard of quality their customers have come to expect.”

About FCT

Based in Oakville, Ontario, FCT has over 1,000 employees across the country. FCT provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has named FCT one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for eight consecutive years (2015-2022) and certified FCT as a Great Place to Work. The company was also recognized for the third consecutive year (2020-2022) on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women. Earlier this year, FCT’s parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

About ACI

ACI specializes in creating innovative workflow solutions for real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and financial institutions. Backed by analysis-driven tools and industry expertise, ACI’s cloud-based and enterprise software applications empower stakeholders with a streamlined approach to managing forms, rules and data, while operating with audit-ready transparency and compliance. Through visionary leadership and dedication to client service, ACI has served as a reliable and driving force in the valuation industry for nearly 40 years. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, ACI is a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies.

For more information, visit www.aciweb.com.