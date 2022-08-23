Opterus Partners With Legion Technologies To Optimize Retail Labor Efficiency and Improve The Employee Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opterus, the leading provider of cost-effective, cloud store communications and task management solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management (WFM), to optimize labor efficiency in retail and improve the employee experience.

As the industry leader for AI-powered workforce management products, Legion Technologies uses advanced technology to solve the biggest WFM challenges while creating an employee experience that helps to attract and retain employees.

Through the new partnership, Legion Technologies’ WFM platform will seamlessly integrate with Opterus’ store information and execution management solutions, including OPSCENTER and newly released OPSEngine. Together, Opterus and Legion Technologies will deliver unparalleled value to retailers, enabling increased engagement through superior task management and communication. The solutions account for employee shifts as well as relevant skills, assigning tasks and communications to the right people at the right time to improve efficiency at the store level.

“Advanced workforce management can successfully improve and transform a retail business,” said Robert Means, chief sales officer, Legion Technologies. “As we continue to build out our best-in-breed partner ecosystem, we’re excited to work with Opterus as it understands the importance of streamlining workflows to improve operations and ultimately, customer satisfaction.”

“In today’s retail environment, optimizing labor processes and bettering the employee experience to ensure retention is more important than ever,” said Gary Stonell, SVP sales and operations, Opterus. “Our partnership with Legion Technologies provides the most advanced technology offering for retailers to ensure streamlined internal processes that increase productivity and improve retail enterprise communications.”

About Opterus Inc.

Opterus Inc. is a leading global provider of a cost-effective, easy-to-implement store information and execution management solution that increases productivity and improves retail enterprise communications. Opterus’ OPSCENTER software is an on-demand, web-based retail portal designed to communicate corporate policy and day-to-day objectives between corporate office and store locations. Deployed in over 45 countries in 30 different languages, the solution is specifically designed for retail operations, and provides store personnel with clear, concise and timely direction, along with the proper tools to best do their jobs to support corporate initiatives. Opterus is based in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit opterus.com.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies’ mission is to transform hourly jobs into good jobs. The company’s industry-leading, AI-powered workforce management (WFM) platform optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously – at scale. The Legion WFM platform has been proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized by Inc. as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit https://legion.co.