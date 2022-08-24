Growth and Innovation Mark 10th Anniversary for Durham-Based Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

This month, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, headquartered in Durham, N.C., kicks off its 10th-anniversary celebration, commemorating its influence on accelerating the future of retail through innovative connected store solutions that meet the retail industry's evolving needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This month, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, headquartered in Durham, N.C., kicks off its 10th-anniversary celebration, commemorating its influence on accelerating the future of retail through innovative connected store solutions that meet the retail industry's evolving needs.

"The best team in the business is leading innovations that enable seamless retail experiences. Their daily commitment is helping us drive toward the position of number one retail solutions provider worldwide," says Rance Poehler, president and CEO. "Durham is the heart of our global retail operations and we are proud to be one of the region's growing headquartered technology companies. We have experienced rapid growth this year with a 10 percent increase in employees, and we are on track to add approximately 200 jobs across the US by the end of our fiscal year."

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions was formed in 2012 with the acquisition of IBM's retail store solutions business by Toshiba Tec Corporation – both companies bringing about 50 years of expertise in the retail solutions industry, including innovations like the magnetic stripe and the UPC barcode scanner. Today, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions continues its history of innovation. Most notably, the 2021 launch of its next-generation ELERA™ unified commerce platform that accelerates digital transformation, supporting the connected store experience in an agile, interconnected, and infinitely adaptable way.

"Our values are at the core of who we are and enable us to invent technology advancements for retail that matter. We know that retail is about people and communities in part because our employees engage directly with our retail customers,” says Gregg Margosian, COO, who has been with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions since its beginning. “We may come from big companies and stand as a global player, but we are entrepreneurial at heart. We have a decades-long history of industry changing innovation, and our people bring experience, knowledge, passion, and diversity as we innovate and lead with digital transformation solutions for retail.”

In recent years, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions has doubled its commitment to delivering world-class solutions. This year, its ELERA unified commerce platform innovation gained the company industry analyst recognition when it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: "Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software Vendors in Grocery and Food Store Retail 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46743220, May 2022)."

The company's headquarters employs nearly 600 team members and includes a Design and Innovation Lab where it develops and tests next-generation technology to make retail environments more efficient and help improve consumer shopping experiences. In addition, its Manufacturing operations site in Durham allows the company to deliver world-class retail solutions and products to customers, including manufacturing and repair. Within five years, the Tri-Center facility has expanded from a building size of 80,000 sq. ft. to 182,000 sq. ft. and increased staffing from 60 employees and contractors to 150 total team members.

Toshiba's retail business works with some of the most successful retail brands worldwide, including 60 percent of the top 25 global retailers and many NC-based retailers. Its retail solutions are adopted in over 120 countries worldwide and deployed at over 500 retail brands. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions has the #1 install market share in the retail Point-of-Sale space, doubling its next two competitors combined, and the #2 self-checkout position worldwide.

While proud of its nearly 300 active U.S. patents, transformation at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions goes beyond patents filed or the number of technologies acquired. It means innovating to revolutionize how retailers deliver shopping experiences today and beyond. Modern retailers are looking for ways to improve operational efficiency, become more competitive in the market, and provide the most engaging shopping experiences that are scalable to adapt to future changes quickly.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.