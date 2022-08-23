Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the Commonwealth of Kentucky has extended its contract for Tyler's award-winning digital government and payments services. The one-year extension builds upon the existing 19-year relationship with Tyler's subsidiary, NIC Kentucky.

Frankfort-based NIC Kentucky provides the Commonwealth with a secure, mobile-first platform that allows government agencies of any size to process payments, conduct business online, and improve public access to information. NIC Kentucky manages more than 300 services and solutions and processes more than $7 billion annually in payment processing on behalf of the Commonwealth.

NIC Kentucky’s 19 years of experience in modernizing technology across the Commonwealth is backed by a unique understanding of state and local government needs, helping to provide a convenient, secure, and accessible government experience through technology.

“Helping Commonwealth agencies convert paper processes into online services provides citizens convenient interaction from anywhere. Online services were crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other unforeseen circumstances in the Commonwealth, such as the tornadoes that affected western Kentucky,” said Carlos Luna, NIC Kentucky general manager. “We’re proud to partner with the Commonwealth in making government more accessible to citizens.”

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.