Persevere Awarded $15.4 Million for Technology Workforce Development in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Persevere, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to support at-risk and justice-impacted individuals, has been awarded $15.4 million in response to the Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Good Jobs Challenge.

Based in Memphis, Persevere received one of 32 grants selected from a pool of 509 applications submitted from across the U.S. Persevere's proposal was to establish the Tennessee Technology Workforce Alliance, a partnership of over 72 employers, state agencies, local governments, workforce development agencies, and community-based organizations throughout the state.

The Tennessee Technology Workforce Alliance plans to train and place almost 2,000 at-risk and justice-impacted Tennesseans in career tracks within the technology industry over the next three years, while also developing a statewide infrastructure for technology-focused workforce development.

“ Workforce development is one of our main initiatives at Persevere and we are thrilled to be able to dedicate these funds to increase our efforts across West, Middle and East Tennessee,” said Sean Hosman, founder of Persevere. “ We are passionate about providing technology-based training to at-risk and justice-impacted individuals and look forward to our skilled workforce contributing to a thriving Tennessee.”

Since its inception, Persevere has become a leader in reducing recidivism and increasing public safety by empowering justice-involved men and women and their families to succeed as productive members of society.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan, the Good Jobs Challenge allocated a total of $500 million to regional partnerships across the U.S. to develop training programs that support local economies and place an additional 50,000 workers in quality jobs.

To learn more about the Good Jobs Challenge and Persevere’s grant goals, visit https://eda.gov/arpa/good-jobs-challenge/awardees/Persevere.htm.

About Persevere:

Founded in 2014, Persevere is a national non-profit that empowers its participants to change their lives, their families, and their communities through technology education, life skills development, employment, and wraparound services.

About Good Jobs Challenge:

The Economic Development Administration’s American Rescue Plan $500 million Good Jobs Challenge is making once-in-a-generation investments in high-quality, locally led workforce systems to dramatically transform America’s communities. With a focus on equity, the program is expanding career opportunities for more Americans to reach their full potential and secure good-paying jobs while producing a skilled workforce to ensure the United States is prepared to innovate, compete, and succeed in a 21st Century global economy.