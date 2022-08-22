Altamira Technologies Awarded NOVASTAR

MCLEAN, Va--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) announced that Altamira Technologies Corporation, a world-class engineering and analytics technology company, was a contract awardee of NOVASTAR.

NOVASTAR is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for NASIC’s Scientific and Technical Intelligence (S&TI) Capability Support Services. This contract facilitates NASIC's requirements for research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling S&TI production for the Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD), and national-level intelligence efforts.

“Altamira is pleased to work with NASIC in support of this ever-critical mission,” said Jane Chappell, CEO for Altamira.

Altamira is honored to continue working and supporting the mission requirements for the production of technical intelligence through collection, analysis, planning, processing, dissemination, archiving, and associated activities for NASIC, the Air Force, DoD, and national-level intelligence efforts.​

“We are thrilled to continue our long-lasting relationship with NASIC and look forward to bringing mission focused solutions. As a partner with NASIC, Altamira solves some of the Nation’s hardest challenges,” said Blaine J. Worthington, COO for Altamira.

About Altamira

Altamira advances National Security missions with intelligence solutions that are informed by mission experts and delivered by elite technical talent. Altamira has served Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) customers with deep support to space-based, cyber, and intelligence tradecraft mission sets for over two decades.