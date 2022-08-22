Godfrey Pontoons Launches the Mighty G

Godfrey Pontoons, a leading manufacturer of pontoons built with enduring quality and superior craftsmanship, announced today a new model for 2023 – the Mighty G. One of the latest innovations from Godfrey, the Mighty G is the brand’s first pontoon that was designed from the ground up to be powered by electric or gas-powered engines. (Photo: Business Wire)

ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Godfrey Pontoons, a leading manufacturer of pontoons built with enduring quality and superior craftsmanship, announced today a new model for 2023 – the Mighty G. One of the latest innovations from Godfrey, the Mighty G is the brand’s first pontoon that was designed from the ground up to be powered by electric or gas-powered engines.

“With electric motors gaining traction with current boaters and those looking for their first pontoon, our product team designed the Mighty G with electric propulsion in mind right from the start – it wasn’t an afterthought or an add-on,” said Ben Duke, president of Marine, Polaris. “The teams incorporated design elements to support maximizing the efficiency of the platform, such as using full-sized tubes to enable ideal flotation levels and minimize drag in the water, making Mighty G optimal for customers looking for an electric pontoon. Additionally, Mighty G can pair with traditional gas-powered propulsion systems, creating an incredibly versatile option for all boaters in the market for a pontoon.”

Compact and highly maneuverable, the Mighty G is the ultimate entry into pontooning and boating. It is built on a true pontoon foundation for a familiar and comfortable ride, but unlike other pontoons where power is an afterthought, the Mighty G is compatible with either electric or gas propulsion. With a length of 15-feet, seven inches and a seven-foot, six-inch beam the Mighty G offers plenty of room for up to seven passengers, while the shortened deck height off the tubes creates a stiffer chassis that lowers the pontoon’s center of gravity and helps contribute to efficiency and added performance with both electric and gas engines.

Available in two models optimized for either cruising or fishing, this versatile craft provides everything a family or angler needs for a fun and productive day on the water. Both models are available with the option of Torqeedo Cruise 3.0, Cruise 6.0 or Cruise 12.0 electric engines, making it a spacious option for lakes and reservoirs that limit propulsion to electric only. For gas-powered outboards, the models are rated up to 50 HP, which is enough power for tow sports like slalom waterskiing. Standard features include durable, yet comfortable bench-style seating, a telescoping EZ Climb Ladder, robust Clarion sound, and a fishing station with rod holders and tackle storage (standard on the Fish model, an option on the Cruise model). Additionally, Godfrey has released the new Nightshade boat cover as standard on both models. The efficient and easy to use cover is trailerable up to 70 mph and provides convenient access to the boat when deployed. Full 360-degree RGB under deck lighting is available, as well as an optional sunshade for protection from the sun and a cell phone mount at the helm station.

For more information on Godfrey or its full lineup of pontoons, please visit www.godfreypontoonboats.com.

