Satio and Institut Pasteur de Dakar Form Strategic Partnership on Research, Development, Manufacture, and Distribution of Next Generation Healthcare Technologies

Satio, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing breakthrough, consumer-driven diagnostic and drug delivery solutions, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Institut Pasteur de Dakar.

By combining SatioRxTM intradermal patches and Institut Pasteur de Dakar technologies, the partnership aims to accelerate clinical development of and access to vaccine patches for addressing epidemics, as well as diagnostic patches for blood sampling, genetic testing, and pathogen surveillance.

Both entities also collaborate with INTACT, an innovative aseptic packaging company. The collaboration will enable access to immunization by exploring alternatives to vials such as plastic pouches for vaccines, and by replacing traditional needles with SatioRxTM intradermal patches and INTACT aseptic fluid transfer technology. The focus for the three-way collaboration will be for epidemics with pandemic potential.

Namal Nawana, Executive Chairman and Founder of Satio, said, “Satio’s technologies are designed to transform the workflows in healthcare for blood draw, diagnostics and drug delivery using our patented patch-based technology. It’s an honor to partner with Institut Pasteur on these important initiatives specifically for Africa.”

"The global COVID pandemic has further highlighted the need for rapid and broad access to vaccines and, diagnostics in Africa and beyond. Satio’s technology has the potential to radically simplify the healthcare workflows and to enable delivery at a significantly lower total cost in healthcare systems globally" said Sharad Joshi, President & Chief Executive Officer of Satio.

Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall, General Administrator of Foundation Institut Pasteur de Dakar, Senegal, said “Access to innovative health technologies for epidemics is critical to ensure an effective response to global threats. This collaboration aims to put Africa at the heart of vaccine innovation.”

About Satio, Inc.

Satio, Inc., is a privately held medical device company focused on point-of-care patches with on board diagnostic and therapeutic solutions leveraging low-cost and user-friendly technology. The company is developing three different platforms. The first is a vaccine and drug delivery patch that allows for intradermal delivery. The second is a dry blood spot and whole blood sampling patches that allows for a wide variety of lab-based and genomic testing. The third is consumer-based diagnostic patch.

About Institut Pasteur de Dakar

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) is a non-profit public interest foundation located in Senegal with the mission to advance public health in Senegal and Africa by conducting research, providing training and education, sharing scientific knowledge, and advancing vaccine production. Since its founding in 1896, IPD has been at the forefront of the fight against infectious diseases in West Africa. IPD is one of the four WHO prequalified manufacturers for yellow fever vaccine.