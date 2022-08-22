SCALE AI announces $1.1-million investment into Adastra x Taiga Building Products Supply Chain Optimization Project

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra, a global leader in AI and machine learning, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $1.1-million investment from SCALE AI to support a supply chain optimization platform project for their partner Taiga Building Products.

SCALE AI is Canada's supercluster dedicated to strengthening the country's leadership role in the fields of artificial intelligence and data science. This is the second project SCALE AI has funded for Adastra this year, after their investment of $1-million into developing a smart platform to optimize agricultural yield in April 2022.

”By using AI to enable data-driven decisions on these critical elements of Taiga’s supply chain there will be a direct impact to the consumer with available inventory, lower costs, and a wider variety of products,” says Darren Edery, CEO, Adastra. “One of Taiga’s retail customers will participate in the project and provide real-time data that will be integrated into Taiga’s ‘just-in-time’ inventory model to create tangible impact along the building materials supply chain.”

Adastra saw a need for the project due to the fragmented nature of the building materials supply chain. The overall goal of this initiative is to use data inputs that are readily available in disparate systems and use advanced AI techniques to solve three of the most pressing bottlenecks in the building materials supply chain: accurate demand forecasting, maximizing truck loads, and optimizing warehouse layouts.

“Taiga sees the use of technology, specifically machine learning/artificial intelligence technology at the retail level to be a meaningful advancement for our customers,” says Hanif Jessani, Director, IT, Taiga Building Products. “The promotion of these tools will increase revenue for our customers and improve the overall value chain in the LBM space.”

In 2021, Adastra was awarded a Microsoft Impact Award in artificial intelligence. These annual awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Coupled with their two projects funded by SCALE AI, Adastra is quickly becoming a leader in helping organizations address complex supply chain issues with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their proven solutions in the space have been unlocking value for organizations and their clients.

About Adastra

Adastra transforms businesses into digital leaders. Since 2000, Adastra has been helping global organizations accelerate innovation, improve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. By providing industry-leading Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Digital, and Governance services and solutions, Adastra helps enterprises leverage data that they can manage and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world. We have a proven track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions to Fortune 1000 and SME organizations across all industries. More information can be found at www.adastracorp.com.