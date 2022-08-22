MGID Partners with PubMatic to Enable Brands to Reach Exclusive New Audiences via a Single Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGID, the global advertising platform, and PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, have today announced a new advertising partnership. PubMatic’s clients benefit from direct access to quality, brand-safe native video and display placements across MGID’s exclusive roster of premium global publishers, with an addressable audience of over 900 million unique monthly users.

To provide audiences with the best possible experiences, MGID’s advertising platform integrates directly with publishers’ websites to deliver non-intrusive, highly engaging native ads that blend seamlessly into editorial content and help drive incremental revenue.

Sergii Denysenko, MGID’s CEO, said: “As the industry consolidates its focus on user privacy, an increasing number of marketers are tapping into the opportunities that native advertising brings as they look to engage with consumers in a more meaningful way. Delivering highly targeted yet non-intrusive ad experiences has always been of huge importance to us, so we’re delighted to be partnering with PubMatic and bringing our solutions to even more advertisers around the world.”

PubMatic’s Jacqueline Boakye, Vice President, Customer Success, EMEA said: “Programmatic supply and identity solutions continue to fragment, and brands need technology solutions that enable them to reach addressable audiences, at scale, in premium environments. MGID’s direct integrations with publishers combined with PubMatic’s Media Buyer Console solution help agencies and advertisers gain direct access to highly engaged audiences at scale, enabling them to maximise return on their media investments.”

