Guzman Energy Receives Approval for Limited Use Permit for New Solar Project in Southern Delta County, Colo.

DENVER & MONTROSE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guzman Energy has received approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit required to install and operate the proposed Garnet Mesa Solar project in Southern Delta County, Colorado. The Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the permit at the August 16, 2022 Commissioners meeting.

When complete, Garnet Mesa Solar will produce more than 194,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity each year, enough energy for 18,000 homes. Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) will directly purchase a portion of the energy produced by the solar farm and Guzman Energy will offtake the rest as power supply to serve additional wholesale customers.

“We are thrilled with the Delta County Board of Commissioners unanimous decision to approve the limited use permit to install and operate the Garnet Mesa Solar project. We are grateful for the time and attention the community and County officials gave to the process,” said Robin Lunt, Chief Strategy Officer, Guzman Energy.

Since receiving the limited use permit, the Garnet Mesa Solar project team will now focus on the next phases of engineering and procurement planning. Construction resource and timing details will be announced following those engineering and procurement planning cycles. The land secured for Garnet Mesa Solar farm construction is currently irrigated and utilized for grazing, and will continue to be used in that manner.

“With the Commissioners’ approval, we are one step closer to securing a significant amount of local affordable energy. Together, with Guzman Energy, we are driving rate stability for our members,” said Kent Blackwell, Interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer, DMEA. “We are confident Garnet Mesa Solar will be a premier example of agriculture and energy co-existing together.”

Highlights of the Garnet Mesa Solar farm include:

Construction labor head count of 350-400

Property tax estimate of $13 million over 15 years

Helps DMEA reach approximately 20% local power generation

Maintains community commitment to agricultural land use through the simultaneous use of land for both solar power generation and agriculture by utilizing approximately 1,000 sheep for grazing and vegetation management on the solar farm

The Garnet Mesa Solar project team is comprised of Guzman Energy, DMEA and Citra Power. The Citra team has significant expertise in renewable energy development, technical engineering, EPC management and oversight, project and portfolio acquisitions, and wholesale power procurement. Collectively, the Citra team has worked on thousands of Megawatts of now-operational wind, solar and energy storage projects.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. Visit www.guzmanenergy.com.

About DMEA

Delta-Montrose Electric Association is a member-owned rural electric cooperative. Located in southwest Colorado, DMEA provides safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to approximately 29,000 members, primarily in Montrose and Delta counties. DMEA is a progressive and forward-thinking electrical distribution cooperative dedicated to meeting the diverse energy needs of its members.