Canada Jetlines Receives Canadian Transportation Agency Licenses to Operate Domestic, Non-Scheduled International and Scheduled International Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, announced today that the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued Canada Jetlines airline licenses.

“Canada Jetlines is pleased to announce that it has received its Domestic, Non-scheduled international, and scheduled international service licenses from the Canadian Transportation Agency. With the Air Operator Certificate that was issued on August 18, 2022, by Transport Canada, Canada Jetlines has now completed all government requirements and obtained all certification to start operations.

“I am extremely proud of this achievement and the hard work completed by all the employees and the support we received for this project from Ed Wegel and his team at GlobalX, as well as all our other partners. I want to pass my appreciation for the trust our partners have put in the Canada Jetlines team,” said Eddy Doyle CEO Canada Jetlines.

“We will be announcing our fall schedule shortly with an updated inaugural flight date and are excited at the possibilities ahead of us to provide Canadians with a new air service,” said Duncan Bureau Chief Commercial Officer of Canada Jetlines.

“Canada Jetlines is fully staffed and ready to fly. As a start-up during the pandemic, we emphasize preparation and collaboration and are currently staffed to welcome guests to travel with us,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “Part of the many benefits of beginning as a startup airline out of the pandemic is our staffing. We don't have to worry about bringing back team members, retraining, and so on. We are fully trained, with the full complement of crew and team members.”

To learn more about limited time specials for travelers visit Jetlines.com and sign up for email updates for ticket discounts and news on upcoming destinations. Follow Canada Jetlines on all social media platforms and follow #CanadaJetlines for the latest.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a leisure focused air carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft. The air carrier was created to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options to fly to fantastic leisure destinations within Canada, the U.S.A., Cuba, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Bahamas, and other Caribbean nations. Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB’s, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircraft by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. The carrier will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to consumers, travel agents, and tour operators, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales with the aim to provide more revenue opportunities to current and future agent partners and all the work that they do. We look forward to working with you to create memorable travel experiences for consumers. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company’s intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the destinations of its intended flights, growth plans, intended timeline to sell tickets and begin servicing destinations and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines’ business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines’ business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines’ operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.