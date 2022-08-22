Television Academy Corporate Partners Get Ready to Celebrate the 2022 Emmy® Awards Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Television Academy announced today the activations for its official roster of new and returning Corporate Partners for the 2022 Emmy® Awards season, which includes Kia America, FIJI® Water, Franciacorta, Ketel One Family Made Vodka, PEOPLE®, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery and United Airlines®.

Returning for the third year in a row, Kia America is the Official Automotive Partner of the 2022 Emmy Awards season, the Television Academy and Television Academy Foundation, along with the NBC telecast of the 74th Emmy Awards. Additionally, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is partnering with the Academy for the first time as its Official Wine Partner. JUSTIN wine varietals will be exclusively poured throughout the Emmy Awards season.

Kia America returns as the Official Automotive Partner of the Emmys for the third year in a row with the updated 2023 Telluride making its primetime debut. The Telluride SUV is very familiar with celebrations of excellence, as it has collected every major automotive accolade since launch, including North American SUV of the Year, Motor Trend SUV of the Year and World Car of the Year. Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys; is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands; and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

Franciacorta is the name of a wine, a method and a region located in the north of Italy, which has mastered the art of creating harmony between ancient knowledge and technology. Throughout the Emmy Awards season, Franciacorta is providing numerous varietals of sparkling wines from the region’s finest wineries, produced with second fermentation in the bottle. Thanks to a production method regulated by strict and scrupulous standards, these sparkling wines have become synonymous with quality and were the first ones to have obtained the DOCG recognition in 1995. Celebrating its second Emmy partnership, Franciacorta toasts the power of television and its brightest stars.

FIJI Water is returning as the Official Water Partner of the 74th Emmy Awards for the ninth consecutive year, ready to debut a new bottle on the red carpet. The No. 1 premium imported water bottle brand in the U.S. will keep award show attendees hydrated with Earth’s Finest, iconic 500mL bottles made from 100% recycled material (rPET.) This, along with the 330mL SKU, is part of the brand’s effort to shift the entire portfolio to recycled plastic bottles by 2025. FIJI could not think of a better way to celebrate this brand achievement than with the friends and supporters of the Television Academy celebrating a year of performance and production milestones.

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, located in Paso Robles, California, is the Official Wine Partner of the 2022 Emmy Awards season. Known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, JUSTIN is thrilled to pour from its California-native wine portfolio at the 74th Emmy Awards telecast and all the events leading up to the big awards show. JUSTIN is proud to celebrate the ever-evolving television space with this year’s winners, nominees and guests. Cheers!

In celebration of television's brightest stars, Ketel One Family Made Vodka is thrilled to return as the Official Spirits Partner of the 74th Emmy Awards Season. Ketel One Vodka raises a cocktail to the movers and shakers who have elevated their craft, inspired with their performances and challenged the status quo. Each year Ketel One Vodka strives to create better serves for the next generation of nominees who are as unique as the cocktails they drink and as discerning as the vodka they choose. To commemorate the occasion, Ketel One will feature four new original serves at Emmys events throughout the season (including one non-alcoholic option), by bar visionary and industry tastemaker Lauren Paylor and Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly.

PEOPLE is returning for the 17th year as the Official Entertainment Magazine partner of the 2022 Emmys season. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards 2022 will stream a live Pre-Show counting down to the 74th Emmys telecast, hosted by PEOPLE TV’s Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day’s Janine Rubenstein. The livestream (Noon-2:00 PM EDT/3:00-5:00 PM PDT) will feature interviews with nominees as they arrive on the red carpet as well as commentary around this year's awards. The show will be available to stream on PeopleTV, the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly; people.com; ew.com; and PEOPLE and EW’s social platforms YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

United Airlines is in its 23rd year in partnership with the Television Academy and is the organization's Official Air Carrier and the longest-standing partner. United is proud to transport the Emmy statuettes to Los Angeles from the carrier’s hometown, Chicago. As part of the United for Business portfolio, the airline has revamped its travel experience for production and entertainment companies with travel benefits including reduced airfare, special bag rates for equipment, airport escort services and a dedicated 24/7 entertainment support desk. Additionally, United will enhance its travel experience for all customers by adding and upgrading hundreds of aircrafts with more overhead bin space, seatback entertainment in every seat and the industry’s fastest-available Wi-Fi. At United, Good Leads The Way. Through industry-first actions dedicated to customer service, diversity and sustainability, United is on its way to becoming the world’s best airline.

For more information about these sponsors, visit fijiwater.com, franciacorta.wine, justinwine.com, ketelone.com, kia.com, people.com and united.com.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:00 PM EDT/PDT on FXX.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the NBC Television Network and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape and advocate for the global television industry capturing the zeitgeist of a new generation of entertainment. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation endeavors to foster and empower the diverse community of storytellers fueling the medium while celebrating those who have excelled in the industry, recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the coveted Primetime Emmy® Award. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.