THRIVE | Coworking Introduces Philanthropic and Community Involvement App at the Alpharetta Food Truck Alley

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THRIVE | Coworking, a flexible workspace solution with a commitment to philanthropy and community involvement, will be launching THRIVE | Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the monthly Alpharetta Food Truck Alley in downtown Alpharetta, near THRIVE’s flagship coworking space. Through the Progressive Web Application, members can support worthy causes by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar and donating that change from everyday transactions. Participating retailers offer discounts driving new business, consumers save money, and charities receive donations.

“Most employees are loyal to a company that helps them contribute to social and environmental issues and our members definitely want to make a difference in their community,” says THRIVE | Initiative Cofounder and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Smith. “This is the first of many THRIVE locations to feature regularly scheduled events, activities and adventures for members where they can give back to the community in a tangible way through donations.”

In partnership with the City of Alpharetta, Alpharetta Food Truck Alley brings a variety of mobile-cuisine vendors together with live music in a family-friendly setting. For those attending on Aug. 25, discounts are also being offered at Carrie's Conservatory, Ceviche, Citizen Soul, Core 57, Maple Street Biscuit, Minnie Olivia, Fogon and Lions, The Clothes Horse, Valor Coffee, Vas Kouzina, Warm Waves Coffee, INDIEHOUSE and Fermented for consumers who sign up for THRIVE | Initiative.

“The Mission of the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce is to promote a vibrant business climate and economy while enhancing the quality of life within our surrounding community. And we see THRIVE as a key community partner for Alpharetta,” says Deborah Lanham, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce. “Their local-community focus for a work/life balance and social engagement is at the heart of a community like Alpharetta.”

THRIVE keeps the money local and supports the revitalization of downtown neighborhoods like Alpharetta. Through microdonations, the average consumer is expected to donate about $20 per month. The goal for THRIVE this year is to get 5,000 members donating $100,000 monthly. Charities who have signed up include No Longer Bound, She is Safe, North Fulton Community Charities and Beacon of Hope.

THRIVE locations are specifically designed to be in vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, close to shops, restaurants and events. THRIVE is designed for anyone looking for a new way to work and be connected, in a professional, inspiring, collaborative and fun atmosphere.

To access the app visit Change4Good.org. Microdonations and discounts are currently available in Alpharetta.

THRIVE | Initiative is opening the program to all THRIVE | Coworking locations, including Milton and Canton, GA, and Columbus/Franklinton, OH. Multiple cities are in development, including Gainesville, Suwanee, Cumming, Duluth, Roswell, Snellville, Kennesaw, Columbus, Decatur, and Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Asheville, Chapel Hill, and Winston-Salem, NC; and Charleston and Greenville, SC.

About The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce

The Alpharetta Chamber was established in 2013 and has grown as quickly as the community we serve. We strive to be reflective of Alpharetta – supportive, innovative, engaging, and dynamic. Our advocacy efforts, networking events, and economic development initiatives ensure our business community is positioned for continued growth and success.

The Chamber has grown significantly in membership since its inception and has reached over 425 members in 2021. It has established itself as a valuable resource in the business community and has built strong partnerships with the City of Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau (Awesome Alpharetta).

About THRIVE

THRIVE | Coworking and the 501(c)(3) THRIVE | Initiative — collectively known as THRIVE — are a groundbreaking workplace/social engagement concept that melds stylish, conveniently located coworking spaces with philanthropy and community involvement. Partnering with civic and economic-development leaders, THRIVE helps stimulate local economies, driving business to nearby retailers.

THRIVE | Coworking

Provides freelancers, entrepreneurs and enterprise companies a remote workspace for the contemporary, hybrid workforce. The curated culture features scheduled events and outings, 24/7/365 access, and monthly catered meals and happy hours in vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Global private-equity and real estate asset-management group 33 Degrees invested to open 500 THRIVE locations throughout the United States and Canada, enabling THRIVE to now serve enterprises struggling with their hybrid model and to scale by acquiring coworking operators who wish to exit or scale with THRIVE.

THRIVE | Initiative

Is a microdonation platform that allows users to round up their credit or debit card purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the difference directly to a local charity, while also taking advantage of discounts on goods and services offered by participating retailers.