dynaCERT to Equip the City of Timmins with Winterized Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT is installing ten (10) HydraGEN™ Units on a variety of diesel-powered vehicles for the City of Timmins (“Timmins” or the “City”) in Ontario, Canada.

Timmins has committed to run a very comprehensive pilot programme to determine the economic, social, and governance (“ESG”) objectives of the City. The deployment of the benefits of dynaCERT’s Technology, which are designed to reduce fuel consumption and carbon and NOx emissions, while reducing the Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) footprint of diesel vehicles, will be closely monitored on vehicles employed by the City of Timmins. Both fuel reductions and emissions will be meticulously monitored with dynaCERT’s HydraLytica™ proprietary telematics technology and other accepted methods of measurement for such purposes.

Deployment of these innovative technologies commences in September 2022 on an initial selection of the Timmins Fleet to determine emission reductions and fuel savings specific to their current utilization. Buses, co-collection trucks, landfill equipment, and Public Works diesel-powered equipment will have HydraGEN™ Technology installed.

Timmins recognizes the immediate imperative of utilizing commercially available technologies to reduce its Carbon Footprint and welcomes the Company’s patented HydraGEN™ Technology, which was granted the Smart Sustainable Company Rating in furtherance of the United for Smart Sustainable Cities Programme (U4SSC) of the United Nations.

Timmins is a City surrounded by a progressive mining and forestry community and distinguishes itself as being dynaCERT’s first City in Canada where the need for such GHG savings technologies requires the robust ability to function in Canada’s severe Northern climate on a year-round basis. dynaCERT and the City of Timmins have agreed that, for such purposes, the pilot programme will run well into the Canadian winter months to ensure compliance with the City’s short term and long term GHG objectives.

Ken Krcel, Director of Public Works and Environmental Services for the City of Timmins, stated, “We’re interested in finding a sustainable solution for lowering our GHG emissions without compromising performance or service standards. The opportunity to collaborate with dynaCERT allows us to gather real time data on how our diesel vehicles will perform in colder temperatures with the applied technology.”

Scott Tam, Manager of Environmental Services for the City of Timmins, stated, “The City of Timmins strives to be a leader of sustainability in northeastern Ontario. As a member of the Partners for Climate Protection Program, the City of Timmins has developed a Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan to reduce GHG emissions and this project will help reach our reduction goals.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “On behalf of dynaCERT, I am looking forward to the deployment of our HydraGEN™ Technology with the progressive City of Timmins. Our proprietary and patented HydraGEN™ Technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption in internal combustion engines and reduce Carbon and NOx emissions, along with the proposed future benefits gained with dynaCERT Carbon Credits all of which is so important in providing a global solution to reduce pollution. Progressive governments, such as the officials of the City Council of Timmins and the City’s entire team of broadminded trailblazers are all fighting a noble battle against air pollution. dynaCERT warmly congratulates the City of Timmins and its citizens and leaders.”

About The City of Timmins

The City of Timmins is centrally located in Northeastern Ontario and serves as a regional hub for approximately 117,000 people. Known as the “City with a Heart of Gold”, Timmins is home to a diverse population of about 41,000 residents within an area that is considered one of the richest gold-mining districts in the world. Timmins is ideally situated for the exploration and production of critical minerals, which are integral to the electric vehicle supply chain, green manufacturing and decarbonization. For more information on City services and programs, visit www.Timmins.ca.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the information related to the City of Timmins which cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO