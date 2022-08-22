Dr. Anthony Porto and Dr. Dina DiMaggio Join BobbieLabs, Bobbie’s Scientific Innovation Hub, as Chief Medical Director and Medical Research Director

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobbie, the mom-founded and led Organic infant formula company announced that Dr. Anthony Porto, MD, MPH, FAAP and Dr. Dina DiMaggio, MD, FAAP are joining BobbieLabs as Chief Medical Director and Medical Research Director, respectively. BobbieLabs is Bobbie’s scientific innovation hub, bringing together multidisciplinary thought leaders to evolve infant feeding through groundbreaking scientific research.

Anthony Porto, MD, MPH, FAAP is a board-certified pediatric gastroenterologist, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Associate Chief of Pediatric GI at Yale University, co-author of The Pediatrician’s Guide to Feeding Babies and Toddlers, AAP spokesperson, and a dad.

Dina DiMaggio, MD, FAAP is a board-certified pediatrician, co-author of The Pediatrician’s Guide to Feeding Babies and Toddlers, AAP spokesperson, and a mom.

“Innovation and safety are deeply rooted in Bobbie’s DNA. That’s why we’re thrilled to have Dr. Porto and Dr. DiMaggio onboard. As practicing clinicians and leading published researchers in the infant feeding space, they bring the expertise, science, and precision needed to take Bobbie Labs to the next level,” said Laura Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of Bobbie, and mom of three. “The time to evolve infant feeding is now, and these two powerhouses will only amplify the critical research we’re conducting within BobbieLabs, for the betterment of the entire industry.”

BobbieLabs recognizes that the infant formula industry is ripe for change and reform–something more apparent than ever against the backdrop of the national formula crisis. In order to drive the innovation this industry so desperately needs, we must start with the science, data, and extensively published thought leaders that know the space better than anyone – the future of infant nutrition depends on it.

“I’ve never been happy with the status quo. I’m constantly looking for ways to improve things (myself included!) based on science,” said Dr. Anthony Porto, MD, MPH, FAAP, BobbieLabs Chief Medical Director. “I’m thrilled to be part of BobbieLabs; the research we’re conducting to advance this field and advocate for updated regulations and enhanced and equitable access to formula has never been more important. For new parents and healthcare providers alike, this type of evidence-based education is absolutely critical.”

“I’ve spent the last decade studying infant formula and as the infant formula crisis demonstrated, I knew that there was room to do better. And that’s why I fell in love with Bobbie – because they are leading the industry by creating the change that is needed across the industry,” said Dr. Dina DiMaggio, MD, FAAP, BobbieLabs Medical Research Director. “In this new role with BobbieLabs, I’m dedicated to leading with science in our shared commitment to helping parents provide their infants with the best possible nutrition on their feeding journey.”

About Bobbie:

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie launched in 2021 as the first direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula company in the US. Today, Bobbie is the only mom-founded and led infant formula in the country and the fastest growing infant formula to enter the US market since the 1980’s. Bobbie’s recipe is modeled after breastmilk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also complying with all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. It was the first-ever infant formula to receive the Clean Label Project Purity Award and certification as a Pesticide-Free Product. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture-backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.