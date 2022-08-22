Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Partners With Mill Creek Residential on Westfield Garden State Plaza Development

A rendering showing the first phase of development planned for Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ. Anticipated to break ground in 2024, the first phase will include the construction of 550 luxury apartment homes that will be integrated with the shopping center via a one-acre ‘town green’ for residents, visitors, and shoppers to enjoy, as well as introduce a ‘main street’ outdoor district featuring restaurants and everyday conveniences and services. (Photo: Business Wire)

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced Mill Creek Residential (MCR) as co-developer for the first phase of the landmark transformation of Westfield Garden State Plaza in Bergen County, NJ.

Anticipated to break ground in 2024 and slated to open to residents in 2026, the first phase will include the construction of 550 luxury apartment homes that will be integrated with the shopping center via a one-acre ‘town green’ for residents, visitors, and shoppers to enjoy, as well as introduce a ‘main street’ outdoor district featuring restaurants and everyday conveniences and services.

The development will also include significant community and sustainability features such as new parks and greenspaces, green building construction, upgraded connectivity to public transportation networks, electric vehicle charging stations, and the restoration of a section of the beloved local Sprout Brook.

Geoff Mason, executive vice president, U.S. development, design & operating management, URW, said: “Our bold vision for Westfield Garden State Plaza is about transforming the shopping center into a true town center where the local community can come together to live, shop, work, and play. Our partnership with Mill Creek Residential will help bring this vision to life; leveraging their incredible experience and best-in-class approach to create a landmark destination for the community.”

Russell Tepper, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential, said: “We’re extremely excited to be selected as a co-developer at Westfield Garden State Plaza, and we’re eager to get started on the development. We look forward to working with URW, the Borough of Paramus and Bergen County to help create a truly unique experience for residents and visitors alike. This will be a truly collaborative process and our team is enthusiastic to watch it progress.”

The development is an example of URW’s broader strategy to transform shopping centers into multi-faceted mixed-use lifestyle destinations, while further enhancing their contribution to the economic, social, and cultural vitality of the local communities they serve.

Aligned with this vision, Garden State Plaza will be completely reimagined, with surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center converted into modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center – alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, and community event spaces. The center will appeal to shoppers and residents alike: the perfect place to find the latest fashions, enjoy premier dining, socialize, take a walk or ride a bike, enjoy concerts and cultural festivals, and so much more.

One of the world’s premier shopping destinations, Westfield Garden State Plaza is a 2.1-million-square-foot flagship destination anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and AMC Theatres. In addition to being home to the world’s top luxury brands, also it also delivers a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and entertainment with the additions of Eddie V’s, Season’s 52, Pinstripes, Nerf Action Xperience, and more. For more information, visit www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza.

