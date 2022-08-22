New SONIC Chophouse Cheeseburger Raises the Bar on Burgers

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In is bringing the elevated flavor of fine dining right to the drive-in with the new Chophouse Cheeseburger! A delicious mix of every steak-lover's favorite flavors, the Chophouse Cheeseburger is available at participating locations starting August 29, though SONIC App users can get early access to the burger beginning August 22 when they order through the app.*

The Chophouse Cheeseburger features a 100% pure beef patty topped with a bold Chophouse aioli, crispy onion strings and two slices of melty American cheese, all served on a toasted brioche bun. Available starting at only $4.99,** this bold cheeseburger offers SONIC guests both quality and convenience while making them feel like they’ve been transported from their car to an authentic chophouse restaurant.

“Our new Chophouse Cheeseburger takes a SONIC staple and matches it with a boldly-seasoned aioli and crispy onion strings to create a taste that our guests have never before experienced at the drive-in,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC Drive-In. “At SONIC, we pride ourselves on offering a rotating selection of unique and unexpected flavors, and this latest innovation proves that you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for a totally craveable cheeseburger.”

Guests looking to add even more flavor to their order can use the SONIC App to personalize their menu favorites with ease, pay ahead of their visit, and take advantage of valuable savings. Members can enjoy half-price drinks and Slushes any time they order in the App,*** half-price SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights,**** and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.

The Chophouse Cheeseburger is available through October 30, while supplies last.

*Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

**Tax not included. See menu or app for details. At participating SONIC Drive-Ins from August 29 through October 30.

***Get half-price Drinks and Slushes every time you order online or in the SONIC App as a registered user. Add-ins cost extra. Excludes Mini size, Coffee, Cold Brew Iced Coffee, Combos and Wacky Pack® Kids Meals. Discount based on menu price; limited time only.

****Get half-price SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesdays after 5pm when you order online or in the SONIC App as a registered user. Includes single-patty SONIC Cheeseburgers (approx. ¼ lb. precooked) only. Discount based on menu price; add-ons cost extra. Not good with Combos, delivery or any other offers.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC Drive-In, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by its iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.