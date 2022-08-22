U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond Visits Terran Orbital’s Rapidly Expanding Irvine Facilities

From left to right: Adam Thurn, Vice President of Engineering at Terran Orbital; Wahid Azizpor, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Terran Orbital; Shawn Hendricks, Senior Vice President of Operations at Terran Orbital; Michael Moran, Senior Vice President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Matthew Gann, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Terran Orbital; Brigadier General D. Jason Cothern, Deputy Commander of Space Systems Command, United States Space Force; General John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force; Roger Teague, President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Austin Williams, Chief Technology Officer at Terran Orbital; Richard Bays, Chief Information Officer at Terran Orbital; Mark Kula, Senior Vice President of Programs at Terran Orbital. (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

From left to right: Adam Thurn, Vice President of Engineering at Terran Orbital; Wahid Azizpor, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Terran Orbital; Shawn Hendricks, Senior Vice President of Operations at Terran Orbital; Michael Moran, Senior Vice President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Matthew Gann, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Terran Orbital; Brigadier General D. Jason Cothern, Deputy Commander of Space Systems Command, United States Space Force; General John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force; Roger Teague, President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital; Austin Williams, Chief Technology Officer at Terran Orbital; Richard Bays, Chief Information Officer at Terran Orbital; Mark Kula, Senior Vice President of Programs at Terran Orbital. (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, hosted U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John “Jay” Raymond at the company’s rapidly expanding operations and manufacturing facilities in Irvine, Calif. The visit took place on Tuesday, August 16, and included tours, briefings, and conversation.

General Raymond received a corporate overview briefing on the 52 buses Terran Orbital is developing for Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 programs. Terran Orbital also briefed General Raymond regarding the status of NASA’s lunar-bound CAPSTONE mission and its recent anointing as SmallSat Mission of the Year. General Raymond concluded his visit with a tour of Terran Orbital’s production operations and assembly, integration, and test facilities.

“Terran Orbital develops products and services elevating the aerospace and defense landscape,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We are always thrilled to share our insights and capabilities with General Raymond and the U.S. Space Force, and we look forward to delivering the remaining buses for the Space Development Agency’s Transport Layer Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 programs.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.