Hooters Signs Offensive Linemen – The Unsung Heroes of College Football – to NIL Deals Across the Country

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hooters, the original American wing joint, today announced it has inked deals to celebrate collegiate offensive linemen across the country and partner with the often-unheralded leaders of the gridiron through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In addition to spotlighting the unsung heroes of college football, Hooters will double down on its distinctive approach by partnering with offensive line groups rather than individual athletes, underscoring that, like a lineman, bigger is better.

The Hooters NIL deals will redefine what it means to be the big man on campus by allying with offensive line players from Auburn, LSU, University of Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic University, University of South Florida and others.

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined,” said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

The O-line ambassadors will visit Hooters locations and have starring roles across social media, encouraging fans to make Hooters their gameday destination or to pick up wings and other Hooters favorites for tailgate and viewing parties.

“It is an honor to have Hooters promote the big guys up front and advocate for the work, dedication and spirit of offensive linemen throughout college football,” said Georgia Tech offensive lineman Pierce Quick. “Like an offensive line, Hooters is all about comradery and having a good time, and I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings.”

Those interested can visit www.hooters.com/college-athlete-sponsorships to view the roster of linemen signed to NIL agreements.

