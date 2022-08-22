EZCORP Pawn Stores Celebrate Loyalty Program Milestone With Promotion That Rewards Members With up to Four Times EZ Points When Shopping In-Store

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn services in the United States and Latin America and seller of pre-owned, name-brand merchandise, today announced the launch of its first-ever EZ+ Rewards Buy More, Earn More promotion. Now through Monday, September 5, 2022, members of the company’s EZ+ Rewards Program, which is free to join, can earn up to four timesi the EZ Points when they buy or layaway items in participating pawn stores across EZCORP’s family of US brands, including EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, USA Pawn & Jewelry and more.

“Right now, people are feeling the pinch from increased prices on everyday goods,” said Blair Powell, Chief Operating Officer, EZCORP. “We are excited to put cash back in the wallets of our customers this back-to-school and holiday season. Customers can satisfy their short-term cash needs, as well as get great deals on household brands and earn bonus EZ Points with Buy More, Earn More, our biggest EZ+ Rewards promotion yet. In its first year, EZ+ Rewards has been a remarkable success, and this event celebrates the 1.5 million global customers who have already enrolled in the program.”

The Buy More, Earn More promotion enables members to quickly earn EZ Points and unlock rewards for savings on purchases in-store. Specifically, EZ+ Rewards Members can:

Earn 2x EZ Points when they spend $100 - $200

Earn 3x EZ Points when they spend $200.01 - $300

Earn 4x EZ Points when they spend $300.01 or more

Taking advantage of this promotion could not be easier. Simply:

Find the pawn shop nearest you,

Create a free account,

Shop for deals on hot items, including electronics, tools, jewelry, shoes, and more,

Make a purchase.

The EZ Points will automatically be deposited in the EZ+ Rewards account and can be used to unlock future rewards. New members who sign up for EZ+ Rewards will receive 150 free EZ Points for joining.

Visit www.ezpawn.com/find-a-location to find a participating pawn store in our family of brands near you and start earning EZ Points.

ABOUT EZ+ Rewards

EZCORP’S EZ+ Rewards Program is free to join and allows customers to earn EZ Points on everyday transactions such as pawn loans, purchases, sales, and layaways. These EZ Points can then be used to unlock rewards to save in-store. For more information on EZ+ Rewards, including Terms & Conditions, please visit www.ezplus.com.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

iExclusions apply. Promotion dates are Monday, 8/22/22, to Monday, 9/5/22. Earn 2x EZ Points on purchases between $100.00 and $200.00; 3x EZ Points on purchases between $200.01 and $300.00; and 4x EZ Points on purchases greater than $300.01. Spend amounts listed are for the item alone, and do not include sales tax or any protection plans that may be purchased along with the item. For layaway purchases, points are applied at the time of redemption and layaway payoff. Not applicable with any other promotion. See Team Member for details. Must be an EZ+ Rewards Member to earn and redeem EZ Points. Wholesale businesses and purchases made with a tax-exempt ID number are ineligible to participate in the EZ+ Rewards Program and/or earn EZ Points. For more information on EZ+ Rewards Terms & Conditions, please visit www.ezplus.com.