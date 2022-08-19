BitOoda Partners with CoreWeave to Deliver High Performance Compute Solutions for Financial Markets

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitOoda, a pioneering Digital Asset investment Bank, announced a partnership with CoreWeave, the leading specialized cloud provider of high-performance compute solutions.

The partnership will accelerate the penetration of CoreWeave’s services for compute-heavy workloads in financial applications. CoreWeave’s pricing model, wide variety of GPU SKUs and ability to ramp capacity up and down in seconds allows them to deliver low latency, real-time solutions with attractive cost savings compared with general-purpose cloud providers. BitOoda’s deep expertise in the compute field and broad network across the financial markets ecosystem makes it the ideal partner to drive the sales and marketing of CoreWeave’s solutions.

“The ability to deliver bursts of compute power – while charging customers based on what they actually use rather than for access to capacity – is a key differentiator of CoreWeave. This allows clients such as hedge funds to backtest and execute real time quantitative and systematic strategies backed by machine learning and AI. Coming from financial and commodity markets ourselves, we are proud to be a chosen partner to serve CoreWeave solutions to clients with significant computational workloads,” said BitOoda CEO Tim Kelly.

“BitOoda’s commitment to innovating and accelerating growth in the digital finance space makes them a perfect partner for CoreWeave. Machine learning and AI can be incredibly transformative to industries such as financial services that have been slower to adopt new technologies, and we’re thrilled to partner with BitOoda to equip financial institutions with the computing power they need to make smarter, data-driven decisions,” said CEO and Founder of CoreWeave, Michael Intrator.

Contact sales@bitooda.io to discuss the products and services offered via BitOoda’s global platform, including investment banking, structured products, proprietary hedging solutions, derivatives and spot brokerage, and research and advisory services.

About BitOoda: BitOoda Holdings Inc. is a global digital asset financial services platform providing innovative and compliant capital markets solutions for institutional clients. BitOoda is the only digital asset institutional platform regulated by the SEC, the CFTC, and the DFS. BitOoda’s subsidiaries include BitOoda Digital LLC, which holds a NY DFS Virtual Currency License; BitOoda Technologies LLC, an SEC/FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer specifically authorized to transact in Digital Securities; and Ooda Commodities LLC, a CFTC/NFA-registered Introducing Broker. For more information, please visit www.bitooda.io or email info@bitooda.io.

About CoreWeave: CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible infrastructure. An NVIDIA Elite Cloud Solutions Provider for Compute and Visualization, CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases - digital assets, VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing, and Pixel Streaming - that are up to 35x faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.