Key Capture Energy Poised to Complete 20-Megawatt Clean Energy Storage Project with Union-Backed Labor

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Key Capture Energy, LLC (KCE), a leading U.S. energy storage independent power producer headquartered in Albany NY, announces construction of its newest union labor-constructed utility-scale battery storage project south of Buffalo, NY. Enabled by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Bulk Energy Storage Market Bridge Incentive (MBI) program, the 20-megawatt (MW), 40-megawatt hour (MWh) KCE NY 6 energy storage project will play an important role in helping New York to reach its bold climate target of securing 6,000 MW of energy storage by 2030 – the largest such target in the country.

Through a contract with Black & McDonald for construction and engineering services, Key Capture Energy has proudly partnered with unionized labor on this project. Working with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Locals 1249, 41, 42, and 43), the United Steelworkers (Local 135), and the Communications Workers of America (CWA Local 1122), Key Capture Energy is able to hire locally, engage a diverse and representative workforce, and ensure those working on the project site are well trained on project safety, best practices, and new technology.

Mike Gaiser, Local 41 Business Manager, said, “Together with Key Capture Energy, we’re building a bold clean energy economy in New York with good-paying union jobs, strong labor standards, and a diverse, skilled workforce. IBEW members are proud to install and maintain the next generation of energy storage projects that will enable America’s clean energy future.”

Jeff Bishop, Co-founder and CEO of Key Capture Energy, said, “As a leader in energy storage with a deep commitment to building the green economy and workforce, Key Capture Energy is proud to partner with hardworking, unionized labor to advance the growth of clean energy solutions that meet the needs of the electric grid. New York is setting the bar for what it means to build a resilient, sustainable, and affordable grid in America and, as an Albany-based energy storage company, we are proud to play our part in delivering jobs and solutions that allow the state to achieve its bold climate and emissions reduction targets.”

In addition to generating local economic stimulus and new jobs, the tax proceeds from this project will support Hamburg County’s efforts to allow for the purchase of new emergency vehicles to better serve the local community.

About Key Capture Energy

As more large-scale renewable energy projects come online and intermittent resources are added to the energy mix, it is becoming increasingly important to keep the electrical grid stable. Acquired by green energy giant SK E&S in 2021 and headquartered in Albany, New York, Key Capture Energy is meeting this need by identifying, developing, constructing, and operating energy storage solutions to foster greater deployment of renewable energy, create a more stable electric grid, and provide value to all ratepayers. Key Capture Energy is targeting to have more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of battery storage projects in operation in New York, New England, and Texas by the close of 2023, under a variety of offtake contracts. Learn more at keycaptureenergy.com.

About the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

The IBEW represents approximately 775,000 active members and retirees who work in a wide variety of fields, including utilities, construction, telecommunications, broadcasting, manufacturing, railroads and government. The IBEW has members in both the United States and Canada and stands out among the American unions in the AFL-CIO because it is among the largest and has members in so many skilled occupations.

About Communications Workers of America

The Communications Workers of America represents working people in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, health care, public service and education, and manufacturing.

About United Steelworkers

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.