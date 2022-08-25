Intelsat Commercial Aviation goes into Agreement with Nelco to Offer Inflight Connectivity in India’s Airspace

MCLEAN, Va. and MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), today announced the beginning of Intelsat’s inflight connectivity services in Indian skies through an agreement with Nelco, India’s leading satellite communication service provider.

This agreement is welcome news for Intelsat’s airline partners and flyers as they will enjoy end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic and international aircraft flying to or from an Indian airport, as well as aircraft flying over the country.

“In addition to expanding our service coverage area for current customer airlines, our agreement with Nelco opens the possibility for Intelsat to serve India’s domestic airlines,” said Jeff Sare, president of Commercial Aviation at Intelsat. “This is a fast-growing airline market, and there is considerable untapped potential for IFC growth.”

Intelsat’s IFC service enables airline passengers a seamless at-home and in-office connectivity experience. Further, it allows an airline to differentiate itself, enhancing the passenger experience while driving passenger loyalty and optimizing flight operations.

“We are proud that Nelco has forged this relationship with in-flight connectivity pioneer Intelsat to offer Aero IFC services on their customer aircraft,” said PJ Nath, managing director & CEO of NELCO. “As India’s leading Satcom service provider offering best-in-class services, we are now creating a great opportunity through this relationship with Intelsat for further growth of our Aero IFC services in the country in the coming years – and we intend to be a leader in this market in India.”

Nelco has been offering the Aero IFC services for more than two years with plans to introduce these services to more airlines in collaboration with its global partners.

Nelco will provide these services using Intelsat’s IS-33e high throughput satellite. IS-33e was launched in 2016 which provides C and Ku-band connectivity to parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Intelsat’s IS-33e satellite is approved by Indian government regulators, paving the way for coverage with no interruptions or blackout zones.

The service is available on Intelsat partner airlines and their passengers on aircraft now.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

About Nelco

Nelco Ltd, part of the $128 bn Tata Group, is a leading Satellite Communication Service Provider in India, providing highly reliable data connectivity solutions across the country for the Enterprise, Aero IFC and Maritime sectors. It has been playing an important role in the development and growth of important industry segments by providing Satcom services for business-critical applications. It is a major player for providing Aero IFC and Maritime services in the country. Nelco continuously strives to adopt wide ranging and latest Satcom technologies to build world-class infrastructure and services for catering to the varied needs of its customers.

Nelco is listed on BSE and NSE in India.

For more information, visit www.nelco.in and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @NelcoIndia.

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube