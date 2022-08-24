OneStream Partners with KKCG Group to Streamline and Automate Complex Financial Reporting Processes

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investment Group KKCG has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream and SIMPLEBEEZ, a Czech based implementation partner, to unify and streamline the company’s complex financial operations, replacing its current financial consolidation and reporting system with OneStream’s Intelligent Finance Platform.

KKCG selected OneStream as the platform demonstrated to be the most efficient solution to handle the organization’s complex and fast evolving financial requirements. OneStream’s proven customer success, expertise and demonstrated experience of SIMPLEBEEZ also played a significant role in the decision. KKCG will work with SIMPLEBEEZ and OneStream to deploy 100 users in phase one of implementation and streamline KKCG’s International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) consolidation, covering all four pillars of their business.

“We are happy to start a new partnership with OneStream and SIMPLEBEEZ to transform our consolidation and reporting processes and enable us to be more flexible and prepared for further business expansion,” said Zdeněk Jurák, Finance Manager at KKCG. “We think OneStream is the most capable system to handle our complex financial requirements in a single unified platform. Additionally, we have chosen SIMPLEBEEZ as an implementation partner due to their hands-on experience with similar complex projects. This partnership will allow KKCG to drive growth through streamlined processes, data-backed insights and a single source of truth within the organization”.

“It is an honor to be selected by KKCG to streamline their financial processes and drive further growth within the Czech Republic,” said Johan Edlund, Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA at OneStream. “We look forward to working with KKCG to unleash the power of finance and drive strategic, long-term growth by unifying their financial processes.”

“We are excited and fully committed to drive and deliver the transformation of the complex consolidation processes at KKCG, side by side with their brilliant team, and become a trusted partner for further business expansion,” said Martin Prášek, CEO and Founder at SIMPLEBEEZ.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. OneStream empowers the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1200 employees, with a primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About SIMPLEBEEZ

SIMPLEBEEZ is a Czech based company providing services in the area of finance transformations and management advisory. Through partnership with OneStream Software LLC, SIMPLEBEEZ also implements OneStream platform to streamline and unify critical financial processes such as Consolidation and Planning to drive alignment of finance with business and effective management decision making. To learn more visit www.simplebeez.com.

About KKCG

The KKCG Group, founded by Karel Komárek, one of the most successful Czech entrepreneurs, is an international investment company with a total value of more than €9bn. The KKCG Group develops its business activities in thirty-eight countries around the world and its key fields include the entertainment industry, the energy industry, IT, and real estate. It holds shares in many domestic and international companies, including Allwyn, ARICOMA Group, MND Group, KKCG Real Estate, Springtide Ventures and others. KKCG also invests in the American fund Jazz Venture Partners (based in Silicon Valley). This fund focuses on investments in technologies for improving human performance, for instance, through neuroscience. Employs more than 9 thousand persons.