Avivagen Announces New Dairy Customer in Mexico

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce it has secured a promising new customer in the Mexican dairy industry. The agreement will see the customer order 220 kg/month of OxC-beta™ over a three-month period, beginning in September 2022.

“This new agreement represents the continued expansion of OxC-beta™ use within the dairy industry, a key growth market for Avivagen due to its size and positive economics,” said Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. “Mexico remains an important geographic region for us. We are excited about the potential for this first dairy order in the country to lead to others in this vital industry.”

The new customer, based in the Jalisco State region of Mexico, is a thirty-year old, family-owned business with a history of supplying high quality dairy products. The order follows a thorough assessment by the customer of numerous trials previously conducted in Mexico with OxC-beta™, resulting in higher quality milk and yields across a range of important metrics.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements

