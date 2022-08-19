The Buckle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022 was $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022 increased 2.3 percent to $302.0 million from net sales of $295.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022 increased 1.6 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended July 31, 2021. Online sales increased 6.5 percent to $46.2 million for the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022, compared to net sales of $43.4 million for the 13-week period ended July 31, 2021.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 30, 2022 increased 2.8 percent to $611.0 million from net sales of $594.2 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended July 31, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022 increased 2.6 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period ended July 31, 2021. Online sales increased 3.5 percent to $100.6 million for the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022, compared to net sales of $97.2 million for the 26-week period ended July 31, 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $51.4 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 30, 2022 was $105.4 million, or $2.14 per share ($2.13 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $108.7 million, or $2.22 per share ($2.20 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended July 31, 2021.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 441 stores in 42 states compared with 442 stores in 42 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 July 30,

2022 July 31,

2021 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 301,976 $ 295,120 $ 611,040 $ 594,245 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 156,607 153,101 313,511 304,673 Gross profit 145,369 142,019 297,529 289,572 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 67,982 63,056 135,228 123,056 General and administrative 11,674 11,081 23,529 22,832 79,656 74,137 158,757 145,888 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 65,713 67,882 138,772 143,684 OTHER INCOME, Net 703 222 828 273 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 66,416 68,104 139,600 143,957 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 16,272 16,685 34,202 35,269 NET INCOME $ 50,144 $ 51,419 $ 105,398 $ 108,688 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.05 $ 2.14 $ 2.22 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.04 $ 2.13 $ 2.20 Basic weighted average shares 49,214 48,946 49,214 48,946 Diluted weighted average shares 49,535 49,341 49,531 49,325