Helbiz Expands its Micro-mobility Fleet in Miami-Dade County

Helbiz, Inc., is expanding its micro-mobility operations in Miami-Dade County and adding its newest e-bike model to the fleet. The MDS pilot program has also expanded its operating area to cover more of the Greater Dadeland area in District 7 of the County. Helbiz is permitted to launch 50 electric bikes starting August 25, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Helbiz, Inc., is expanding its micro-mobility operations in Miami-Dade County and adding its newest e-bike model to the fleet. The MDS pilot program has also expanded its operating area to cover more of the Greater Dadeland area in District 7 of the County. Helbiz is permitted to launch 50 electric bikes starting August 25, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), is expanding its micro-mobility operations in Miami-Dade County and adding its newest e-bike model to the fleet. The MDS pilot program has also expanded its operating area to cover more of the Greater Dadeland area in District 7 of the County. Helbiz is permitted to launch 50 electric bikes starting August 25, 2022.

In March 2022, Helbiz was selected as a new vendor for Miami-Dade County’s micro-mobility MDS pilot program and was the first to launch its e-scooters in the Greater Dadeland area. Following the success of the first phase of the pilot program, the County has decided to expand its operating area and fleet options in an effort to further analyze the impact of micro-mobility as a first and last mile resource.

“Since our launch in Miami-Dade County, we have seen that Hebliz vehicles have the effect of increasing the range of walking journeys, replacing what would have been a car trip into a multimodal trip assisted by our vehicles and the County’s transit system,” said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our fleet and operating area, giving more Miami riders access to a sustainable and affordable way to get where they need to go.”

Helbiz is the only micro-mobility vendor currently operating in the City of Miami scooter pilot program and operates e-scooters and e-bikes in the Town of Miami Lakes. With major hot spots at MetroRail stops in Greater Dadeland and Miami’s Downtown core, Helbiz vehicles assist riders in daily commutes for work without having to rely on a car.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.