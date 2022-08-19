Forever 21 and Sanrio® Team up for a Limited-Edition Hello Kitty® and Friends Back-to-School Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading fashion retailer, Forever 21, launched a new limited-edition fashion collaboration with global lifestyle brand, Sanrio and its Hello Kitty and Friends franchise. The two brands are teaming up again on an exclusive collaboration for Hello Kitty and Friends fans to enjoy.

“Our fans look to our characters and the Sanrio community as a source for self-expression and our continued partnership with Forever 21 is all about combining fashion and fun to inspire,” says Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “This unique collection combines the fun personality of our Sanrio characters with the trend setting confidence you get by shopping at Forever 21, and we can’t wait to see what stylish combinations our fans put together.”

Inspired by 90’s punk, this limited-edition collaboration celebrates inclusive and expressive fashion with a modern edge. The collection includes an array of flannels, crop tops, plaid miniskirts, and more, in a range of sizes up to 3XL. Select items will also be available for kids with sizes ranging from 5/6 – 13/14. The full collection offers a range of items including categories such as men, sleep, petwear, shoes, beauty, accessories and home.

“Forever 21 is committed to delivering inclusive, fun and empowering fashion that encourages self-expression. We’re thrilled to once again partner with Sanrio and their Hello Kitty and Friends franchise, which has encouraged creativity through their iconic characters for generations,” says Forever 21 CEO, Winnie Park. “We’re excited to launch yet another collaborative collection with Sanrio and continue to bring both fashion and fun to their legions of fans.”

The Forever 21 x Hello Kitty and Friends 2022 collection ranges from $6.99 - $79.99 and will be available for a limited time, only at www.forever21.com.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 freestanding locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™, is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. Sanrio was founded on the “Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hellokitty.