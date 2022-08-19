docs24 and Intrinseque Health Form Strategic Partnership

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--docs24, a leading provider of Digital and Print Asset Management Solutions for the Clinical Research sector today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Intrinseque Health.

Intrinseque Health provides clinical supplies and equipment to investigative sites across the globe. They do this through the implementation of robust clinical supply and equipment plans. These plans include sourcing/procuring, warehousing, kitting, relabeling, distributing, and reclaiming strategies. Their customers include Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device & Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and are served by a Leadership Team that has more than 145 years of combined experience supporting global trials across a wide array of therapeutic areas.

The new agreement creates a partnership enabling both organizations to expand the services offered to their customer base while continuing to provide exemplary levels of customer service. docs24 has the capacity to provide content and document management while Intrinseque Health provides the supplies and equipment necessary to conduct regulatory compliant trials on time and on budget.

“Throughout our partner selection process, docs24 was clearly the best choice and stood apart from the crowd in all areas,” said Nitin Jain, CEO of Intrinseque Health. “Their proven ability to deliver high-quality work on aggressive timelines blends well with the Intrinseque Health’s commitment to providing the same to its customers. Jointly, we are well positioned to expand our position in today’s highly competitive market by removing the administrative burdens typically associated with managing, delivering, and retrieving clinical trial content, documents, supplies and equipment.”

Jim Rae, docs24 CEO commented, “We are delighted to have been selected as Intrinseque Health’s strategic partner. Their commitment to serving the needs of their customers aligns incredibly well with our culture. They call upon their years of expertise in this sector to ensure that trials are not delayed due to poor supply management. I’m looking forward to how this partnership will enable us to better serve our growing global customer base.”

About docs24

docs24 provides a bespoke Digital and Print Asset Management Platform that offers the ability to take out customer administration tasks, manages the end-to-end process at a few clicks of a keyboard and ultimately gives back many lost hours to their customers. Each user can produce artwork that is specific to her/his needs, within a controlled platform ensuring everything follows company guidelines. With their custom-built software platforms and technological framework, they create custom solutions for our customers to control their document workflow. Whether creating on-brand-every-time marketing materials, controlling the use of brand assets (such as templates, imagery, and other information), streamlining content creation, or managing printing to reduce cost and time, the docs24 platform is developed to fit their customer’s unique requirements, providing precisely what they need, when they need it. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.docs24.co.uk/.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485:2016 certified, global clinical trials supply and logistics provider, assisting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and contract research organizations (CROs) manage essential clinical supplies & equipment at clinical sites throughout the world. Their Drug Development experts understand the importance maintaining study timelines. The importance of supplies reaching sites and ultimately patients, and work tirelessly to ensure that your trial supplies reach their intended destination safely, compliantly, and securely. Global Headquarters are in Singapore with offices in the US, China, Taiwan, and the Netherlands with future growth targeting India, the UK, and South Korea. For more information, please visit their website at https://intrinsequehealth.com/.