LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Kentucky Athletics and JMI Sports are excited to announce a new multi-year sponsorship with RoofClaim.com, a national residential roof-replacement company, now servicing the Bluegrass.

Through this partnership, RoofClaim.com will have a strong visible presence at both Kroger Field and Rupp Arena, further strengthening their brand presence in the Southeastern Conference. Additionally, RoofClaim.com has committed to work alongside the University to find opportunities to enhance the communities they serve.

“RoofClaim.com is proud to be a part of the Wildcat Family, along with their student-athletes, as they embark on more championship seasons on and off the field or court. It goes without saying that aligning with Kentucky Basketball & Kentucky Football provides tremendous exposure nationally every game they play. The football program has been on an upward trajectory, and we look forward to the upcoming season," says RoofClaim.com CEO Brian Wedding adding "I wish good luck to coach John Calipari & Mark Stoops on their upcoming seasons."

About RoofClaim.com

With more than 15 years of industry experience, RoofClaim.com provides residential roof-replacement services. RoofClaim.com works directly with insurance companies to minimize homeowners’ out-of-pocket expenses and make their experience hassle-free from beginning to end. RoofClaim.com's commitment to quality and service ensures their customers receive the best experience offered. RoofClaim.com has built their business by being a trusted name in the roofing industry and is passionate about the communities they serve and the people who live in them.

About JMI Sports

JMI Sports is a full-service collegiate marketing firm providing the highest quality management of athletics multimedia rights, working hand-in-hand with each partner in the pursuit of their success. The company serves to maximize each clients’ economic potential through customized marketing and branding initiatives. JMI Sports manages an impressive list of signature partnerships including the University of Kentucky, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Founded in 2006 by Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres, JMI Sports is also a highly regarded project manager for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities.