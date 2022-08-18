Aquarium of the Pacific Announces Two New Board Members

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samantha Attwood and Art Levitt have officially joined the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Board of Directors. Attwood is the worldwide head of Amazon’s Devices Technology Licensing Business Development Team and contributes to new sustainability and energy initiatives across Amazon. Levitt has headed businesses in the media, hospitality, and entertainment.

“Attwood’s experience in tech, sustainability, and conservation and Levitt’s experience in media, hospitality, and entertainment will contribute new perspectives and expertise to the Aquarium’s Board. Both of these new board members come with valuable and relevant experience that will help enhance the Aquarium’s programs,” Aquarium Board Chair Ed Feo said. “Their knowledge and leadership will also help us plan strategically and increase our impact as we approach our twenty-fifth anniversary.”

Attwood previously worked with Amazon Web Services’ energy team to negotiate renewable energy access in international regions. Prior to Amazon, Attwood worked as a researcher for The Nature Conservancy, with a focus on Endangered Species Act efficacy and agricultural system sustainability. She holds a bachelor’s degree in ecology and evolutionary biology from Yale University and an MBA in enterprise management and sustainability from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Attwood is also a founding member of the #RelistWolves campaign—a grassroots coalition of conservationists, environmental nonprofit organizations, wildlife advocates, and scientists committed to raising public awareness about wolves’ importance as ecosystem guardians and advocating to restore their protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Levitt served as chief of staff of the Dalio Foundation Inc., where he managed initiatives in microfinance, oceanographic work, and marine conservation. His other previous positions include CEO of the Nielsen Company’s Media Sync Platform, venture partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners, founding CEO of Fandango, Inc., president of Disney Regional Entertainment, and president and CEO of Hard Rock Cafe, International.

Levitt earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a marine science focus from Southampton College and completed the program for management development from Harvard University. He also serves on the board of Reefcheck.org, an organization dedicated to saving the reef ecosystem through citizen science.

The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diverse cultures and the arts are celebrated and where important challenges facing our planet are explored.