Redwood Partners with Merchant to Deliver Growth Capital and RiskFirst® Solutions to Financial Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwood Investment Management, an institutional investment management firm working exclusively with financial advisors to deliver RiskFirst® solutions, will expand the breadth and reach of those solutions with Merchant’s partnership.

Redwood pioneered the RiskFirst® investment philosophy and process that empowers financial advisors to provide better client outcomes. Rooted in the understanding that client success begins with appropriate, achievable expectations based on the manageable variable of “risk,” Redwood provides advisors a comprehensive, turnkey solutions set. These solutions have helped Redwood evolve as a diversified financial services company managing $2.4 billion in assets, catering to a strong community of 300+ independent advisors. The Merchant partnership will add capital solutions for growth and succession planning to this value proposition.

Tim Bello, Co-founder, and Managing Partner at Merchant, said, “With Messinger’s vision, understanding of advisors and overall leadership, Richard Duff’s history in asset management and running businesses and Michael Cheung’s analytical skill set - we wanted to partner from the start.”

“There’s so much energy, intelligence and commercial application in what they do, how they manage money and engage advisors, we at Merchant sensed something special and worked hard to find a path to partnership,” said Bello.

Marc Spilker, Executive Chairman of Merchant, went on to state, “Having spent my career in the investment management and wealth management space, I’ve found that firms like Redwood are extremely rare.” Spilker added, “It’s an organization focused on the client experience that empowers financial advisors with a differentiated offering that is much more than investments. All of us at Merchant have already engaged and begun working on the initiatives identified with the Redwood team to further enhance the financial advisor and client experience.”

Prior to Merchant, Spilker was President of Apollo Global Management following a 20-year career at Goldman Sachs, where he served as co-head of the Investment Management Division (IMD) and was a member of the firm’s Management and Risk Committees.

Michael Messinger, Founder of Redwood, shared, “We are excited to partner with Merchant on our shared vision to enhance financial advisor practices and client outcomes. With the Merchant team’s deep experience and the capital commitment to advisor growth and succession planning, our ability to partner with financial advisors has expanded and accelerated dramatically.”

The partnership with Redwood brings Merchant’s affiliated firms to 60 and aggregate of AUM of these affiliates north of $140 billion.

Berkshire Global Advisors served as Financial Advisor to Redwood.

ABOUT Redwood Investment Management

Redwood Investment Management is an institutional investment management firm delivering RiskFirst® investment solutions to financial advisors and their clients through the Redwood mutual funds, the LeaderShares® ETFs and the Engineered Risk Budget Model portfolios. www.redwoodim.com

ABOUT Merchant

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.