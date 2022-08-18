CPACharge Launches Partnership With National Association of Enrolled Agents

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPACharge, the online payment solution developed specifically for accounting firms, has announced a new partnership with the tax-based community, National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA). The new partnership will provide NAEA members access to CPACharge and all associated benefits the leader in online payments provides.

“CPACharge is excited to partner with the National Association of Enrolled Agents to aid in advancing members' journey to become tax professionals,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of CPACharge. “Providing a leading payments platform like CPACharge for tax professionals will create opportunities for members to grow their business and fulfill NAEA’s mission to bring a positive impact to the tax industry.”

The National Association of Enrolled Agents has been a premiere program that connects current and future tax professionals in a great network. The NAEA has proven its growth since starting in 1972 with nearly 11,000 members today in more than 30 states embodying the entire tax professional spectrum.

“NAEA’s aim is to help our members run their businesses and serve their clients using cutting edge tools and technologies. The partnership with CPACharge creates access to another premier resource for our members,” said Megan Killian, Executive Vice President of the National Association of Enrolled Agents.

About National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

The National Association of Enrolled Agents is one of the premiere professional organizations for enrolled agents in the country. With a membership of over 8,000, the organization is committed to establishing consistent standards for enrolled agents, members of the organization will have access to networking and educational opportunities that are the foundation of success in the tax preparation industry. Visit naea.org more information.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 35 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.