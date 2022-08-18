Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Presence on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

JALISCO, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage network, is pleased to announce that Applegate Realtors, one of the most respected real estate agencies in Puerto Vallarta and the Banderas Bay region, has joined the global network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate Realtors.

The company will be owned and operated by Moray Applegate, an industry veteran who has more than 25 years of experience in the Puerto Vallarta real estate market. As one of the most respected real estate agencies in Puerto Vallarta and the Banderas Bay region, the company will continue to nourish relationships with previous clients as well as build relationships with new clients.

“Joining forces with a renowned brand like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices allows us to provide an added level of global exposure to our clients and listings,” said Moray Applegate, Broker and Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate Realtors. “Our company culture is built on trust and integrity, and it was important that we aligned ourselves with a brand that values these same principles.”

“The real estate market in Puerto Vallarta continues to flourish,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Moray and his incredible team have a passion for and are highly respected in this market, and we are proud to welcome them as an affiliate.”

In keeping the family’s commitment to excellence and knowledge, he was a member of the AMPI Board of Realtors in Puerto Vallarta. Additionally, Moray currently sits on the Honor and Justice Committee of the AMPI (the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals).

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate Realtors agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network: “In addition to being one of the preferred tourist destinations in the world, the city of Puerto Vallarta has become one of the ideal places to reside or invest. We are excited to support Moray and his team as they continue to expand their footprint throughout Mexico.”

The company has offices located in Conchas Chinas, Olas Altas, Amapas and Basilio Badillo, allowing them to serve Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and the entire Banderas Bay region.

For more information visit: https://applegaterealtors.com/

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate Realtors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Applegate Realtors has proudly showcased top residential properties in Puerto Vallarta and the greater Banderas Bay region since 1967. We are a second-generation, family-owned and operated company. We pride ourselves in providing you with real estate solutions based on integrity, knowledge and experience.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.