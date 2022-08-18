Hospital for Special Surgery Joins with Transcarent to Provide Leading Self-Insured Employers with a New Health and Care Experience for Employees

NEW YORK & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, announced today a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) that will allow both employees of self-insured employers and their families to have access — with limited or no out-of-pocket responsibility — to HSS’ world-leading orthopedic and musculoskeletal (MSK) specialists. As part of this new program, Transcarent will handle all Member referrals, and help cover the cost of certain orthopedic surgeries, along with travel coordination and associated costs when necessary.

Founded in 1863, HSS is the world’s largest academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked No. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek and nationwide by US News & World Report. HSS has the lowest complication and readmission rates for orthopedics in the nation, and among the lowest infection rates. More than 90% of patients recommend HSS, which maintains a Net Promoter Score of 94, more than three times higher than the healthcare industry average. Ninety-two percent of HSS patients report improvement one year after surgery.

“Leading employers remain dissatisfied with the access to, quality of, and cost of our healthcare system, especially the surgery experience for their employees and their families,” said Glen Tullman, Transcarent Chief Executive Officer. “HSS has long been the acknowledged industry leader in orthopedic care, and we are excited to collaborate with them to bring the Transcarent Experience with Surgery Care to people across the nation who need high quality, affordable care.”

The World Health Organization reports that musculoskeletal conditions are the leading cause of disability, and a National Health Interview Survey found them to represent one in three reasons requiring time away from work. Transcarent combines access to best-in-class care with trusted Surgery Care Coordinators and a personalized experience for Members along with an innovative risk-based model that fully aligns incentives with both employers and Members.

“Through this important collaboration, HSS and Transcarent will help employers reduce healthcare costs and improve the care experience for their employees,” said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. “It’s a new opportunity for HSS to apply the world’s largest concentration of orthopedic expertise to enable people, businesses, and communities to realize their potential.”

Along with access to a leading surgery care experience, Transcarent provides 24/7 personalized health and care support via dedicated Health Guides for virtually all the most common and most challenging needs, including essentials like urgent care, lower-cost medications, personalized behavioral health and care, care at home, cancer treatment, and expert second opinions.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 13th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2022-2023), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

About Transcarent

Transcarent is a health and care experience company that makes it easy to get the high-quality, affordable health and care everyone deserves – where and when they want it, on their terms. Transcarent puts consumers back in charge by directly connecting them with an integrated ecosystem of high-value providers and health solutions, transparent information, and trusted guidance — in as little as 60 seconds, 24/7/365, from the palm of their hand, often at no cost to Members and at a lower cost to their employer. Transcarent takes accountability for results — offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. Join us in building the future of health and care. For more information, visit us at www.transcarent.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.