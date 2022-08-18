The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.60 Per Share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will pay a quarterly dividend of $.60 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

