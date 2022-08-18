Pan-American Life Insurance Group Appoints Lisa Baudot as Chief Investment Officer

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, announced today the promotion of Lisa Baudot to Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

As CIO, Ms. Baudot will be responsible for PALIG’s overall investment strategy and oversee the group’s investment portfolio. She will report to Steven A. Friedman, President of Finance and Investments, who previously held the position of CIO.

“Lisa’s expertise and more than three decades of experience at PALIG make her a natural fit for the CIO role,” said José S. Suquet, the Group’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “Her investment savvy and leadership have been integral to building our financial strength. As we navigate uncertain global markets, Lisa’s steady investment hand and deep understanding of PALIG’s business and commitments will ensure that we continue to deliver on our promises to all of those who place their trust in us.”

Prior to her appointment as CIO, Ms. Baudot most recently served as Senior Vice President, Investment at PALIG, where she oversaw the Group’s Investment and Investment Analytics team. Previously, she was Vice President, Fixed Income, and was honored by New Orleans CityBusiness newspaper as one of the city’s “2018 Money Makers.” She joined PALIG in 1985.

Ms. Baudot earned her BBA and MBA from Loyola University, New Orleans and holds CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and FLMI (Fellow, Life Management Institute) designations.

ABOUT PAN-AMERICAN LIFE INSURANCE GROUP

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty-member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.