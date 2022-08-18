Digital Air Strike Selected by Virginia Automobile Dealers Association to Provide Member Dealers with Needed Customer Experience Technology

Scott Pechstein, Digital Air Strike's SVP of Business Development, shakes hands with Don Hall, Virginia Automobile Dealers Association president and CEO. Digital Air Strike, a Scottsdale-based CX technology company, was selected by VADA to provide its member dealers with needed customer experience technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Scott Pechstein, Digital Air Strike's SVP of Business Development, shakes hands with Don Hall, Virginia Automobile Dealers Association president and CEO. Digital Air Strike, a Scottsdale-based CX technology company, was selected by VADA to provide its member dealers with needed customer experience technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement and customer experience (CX) technology and services company, has been selected by the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association (VADA) to provide needed Customer Experience technology to its dealer body. VADA partnered with Digital Air Strike (DAS) to address the rapidly changing auto industry. DAS CX Tech enables more targeted and relevant communication with consumers throughout the vehicle research, shopping, purchase, and ownership journey.

Since its inception in 2010, Digital Air Strike has enabled dealers to leverage social media and online review sites to connect with consumers. The company has since expanded its CX technology and innovated with solutions that now power 30 customer communication touchpoints on the road to vehicle purchase and ownership.

VADA Dealer Programs are designed to meet dealer member needs while providing competitive pricing and supporting the association. Digital Air Strike is on a short list of endorsed dealer partners vetted for the benefit of Virginia’s franchised dealers.

“Digital Air Strike is honored VADA chose us as one of its dealer partners. Our solutions have a proven track record of helping dealers attract, convert, and retain customers, as well as helping with two critical needs: recruiting and used car acquisition,” said Scott Pechstein, SVP of Business Development at Digital Air Strike. “The timing has never been better for Virginia dealers to leverage our CX tech solutions that drive greater ROI for thousands of dealers across the U.S.”

Digital Air Strike’s solutions integrate with all automotive CRMs and enable dealers to deliver high-impact messaging to engage through vehicle inventory, business offerings, special promotions, consumer reviews, and community service.

Consumers are doing more of their dealership and vehicle research and buying online. An active presence on social platforms and advertising with Google Vehicle Ads and streaming channels is vital to finding those in-market vehicle buyers in the dealer’s city.

Patented lead response and follow-up technology engages and converts shoppers into buyers. Post-transaction surveys and review requests provide valuable feedback to dealerships, enabling them to build customer loyalty.

Digital Air Strike has a long history of partnering with Virginia dealers, including Brown Automotive’s 16-store dealer group in Virginia and Maryland.

“Digital Air Strike is a true partner. Our dedicated Client Success Manager and the DAS executive team provide the most responsive support of any of our dealership vendors,” said Rachel Pullen, president of Brown Automotive Group. “The team knows our dealership culture and our staff and has a vested interest in our success. Their solutions are driven to improve sales, communication, and customer service. Digital Air Strike is truly a partner willing to help in any capacity.”

Current inventory and staffing shortages make it even more vital to have the technology to fill in the gaps when leads are more valuable than ever, and the current process may no longer work.

“With Digital Air Strike’s reputation for having first-rate technology and a team that truly helps dealers, we knew this partnership would benefit our dealers in Virginia,” said Don Hall, President and CEO of VADA. “Our dealers need Digital Air Strike’s solutions to combat challenges they face in today’s changing industry.”

Digital Air Strike’s CX Tech Solutions are ingrained with industry and marketing expertise. DAS is also a turnkey provider with multiple OEMs, creating easier contracting and billing processes. Dealers can learn more about the company’s CX Tech by contacting Scott Pechstein at scott@digitalairstrike.com.

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, consumer engagement, and customer experience (CX) technology company helping over 7,700 businesses increase consumer response and conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology that generates measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and consumer engagement platforms to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information about the company is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.