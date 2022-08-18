RefleXion Announces Multi System Contract with Select Healthcare

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RefleXion Medical, a therapeutic oncology company pioneering biology-guided radiotherapy* (BgRT), a new modality that uses emissions generated from the cancer itself to direct radiotherapy, today announced a three-system contract with Select Healthcare, a developer of affiliated cancer facilities throughout the United States. The multi-year, multi-site contract will create new free-standing treatment centers that showcase the dual modality of the RefleXion® X1 platform for treating all stages of cancer with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT).

“The creation of these initial three new free-standing radiotherapy centers will bring RefleXion’s novel BgRT to local communities so that patients with solid tumor cancers can receive state-of-the-art cancer care near their home,” said Matthew Cutler, CEO, president and founder of Select Healthcare Solutions. “The X1 is the only system to offer breakthrough motion management for moving tumors using biological guidance and anatomic guidance for earlier stage cancers. We envision that this future capability will be attractive to our physician partners because it brings radiotherapy as a new treatment option to patients with late-stage cancer.”

The RefleXion X1 machine with BgRT is designed to overcome the technical limitations that restrict radiotherapy to one or two tumors. Instead, it will one day allow radiotherapy to reach more tumors during the same treatment session, even those tumors that move due to patient motion, such as breathing or digestion.

“We applaud the Select Healthcare vision of bringing advanced cancer care to patients being treated at the community level through the establishment of these new centers,” said Todd Powell, president and CEO of RefleXion. “As we move forward commercializing the X1 and our future release of BgRT, we are proud to count Select Healthcare among our early customers.”

BgRT uses emissions from a patient’s cancer cells created by injecting a small amount of a targeting molecule carrying a positron-emitting radioisotope, known as a PET tracer, to guide EBRT. As the PET tracer binds to the tumor cells, it produces emissions that signal the cancer’s location. The RefleXion X1 machine design integrates PET arcs with a linear accelerator to detect these emissions and then direct radiotherapy to each tumor.

About Select Healthcare

Select Healthcare provides capital-intensive and leading-edge medical technologies and services to local medical communities for the direct benefit of their patients in a cost-effective manner and has successfully led the development and/or acquisition of over 25 healthcare projects in California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and the New England area. The first Select Healthcare center offering BgRT is expected to open in late 2023.

About RefleXion Medical

RefleXion is a privately held medical device company founded in 2009. RefleXion’s biology-guided radiotherapy is the first and only technology that uses a single radiotracer injection to transform cancer cells into real-time biological beacons that guide radiotherapy delivery. Granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for use in lung tumors, BgRT is designed to expand radiotherapy from single to multiple tumor therapy for all stages of cancer. The RefleXion X1 is currently cleared for stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) for tumors located anywhere in the body.

*The RefleXion® X1 is cleared for SBRT/SRS/IMRT. BgRT is pending regulatory review and is not commercially available.