Yahoo and Comscore Partner to Bring Advanced Brand Protection, Contextual Solutions to CTV Campaigns

RESTON, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo today announced a partnership with Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) to give Yahoo DSP advertisers additional and enhanced brand safety and suitability controls for connected TV (CTV) campaigns. Additionally, contextual segments - leveraging categories like TV genre - support campaign relevancy and reach within identity-less CTV app environments.

“The CTV landscape continues to see tremendous growth, and as spend increases, advertisers want to ensure content suitability and alignment, and protect brand equity,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Head of Global Revenue & Client Solutions at Yahoo. “Partnering with Comscore adds to our already powerful brand safety and suitability toolkit within the Yahoo DSP, and will help us continue to maximize the quality and effectiveness of advertiser CTV investments. With the addition of Comscore’s contextual technology, Yahoo advertisers are able to leverage a variety of solutions that enable them to maximize reach across inventory environments with or without identity.”

The Yahoo DSP will integrate with Comscore Activation™, a robust set of pre-bid inventory filters to help marketers achieve brand-safe, impactful campaign delivery across CTV inventory. Comscore Activation is powered by Comscore’s contextual AI engine and intelligent categorization technology, allowing for a better understanding of CTV media and content. Comscore also utilizes the IAB’s genre categories included in their Content Taxonomy 3.0 framework, enabling CTV advertisers using the Yahoo DSP to filter buys based on TV genres.

Through the partnership, Yahoo DSP advertisers can now leverage Comscore Activation to fine-tune their brand protection preferences based on brand suitability tiers. Advertisers can combine a variety of segments with numerous descriptive filters to protect campaigns based on their unique brand needs, and without sacrificing reach.

“Comscore’s latest State of Streaming report found a 19% year-over-year increase in hours that U.S. households spent watching streaming content, meaning there is no shortage of opportunity to reach consumers on CTV, but advertisers need to ensure their CTV investments aren’t negatively impacting their brand,” said Lee Blickstein, Vice President, Activation Solutions, Comscore. “To effectively do this, CTV advertisers must have access to granular tools that go beyond the typical binary approach to brand safety, ensuring they have the confidence and security to achieve next-level campaign performance.”

Yahoo’s partnership with Comscore expands on the company’s CTV brand safety and suitability tools available in the Yahoo DSP, including ongoing DSP and SSP quality control initiatives (e.g, ads.txt support and verification, etc.), as well as built-in and third-party fraud/invalid traffic (IVT) protection, inventory mapping, tiering and categorization, support for inventory inclusion and exclusion lists.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.