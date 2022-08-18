WEG Joins the Logility Client Community

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has been chosen by WEG to support its global supply network management with the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform.

Headquartered in Brazil, WEG is a world-leading supplier of electro-electronic equipment and solutions. Founded in 1961, the rapidly growing company now manufactures 19 million electrical motors annually. WEG chose Logility’s sophisticated demand planning tool to support inventory replenishment on its distribution business in the United States.

“Today’s supply chains provide resilience and support the need to sense and respond to market changes quickly, while turning challenges into growth opportunities,” said Paulo Sérgio dos Santos, WEG’s Chief Information Officer. “Logility’s team made time to familiarize itself with WEG’s unique planning processes and challenges leveraging inventories across our global network, and we are confident its solutions will positively impact our business.”

“WEG is in the midst of significant expansion and needs a technology partner that can help anticipate, plan, execute and pivot to continue growth,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “We are honored to be WEG’s partner and welcome the company into our community of innovative supply chain professionals.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

About WEG

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electro-electronic equipment company, operating in the capital goods sector a with focus on electric motors and drives, energy generation and transformers, electrification products and systems, automation and digitalization. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 12 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 37,000 employees worldwide. WEG’s net revenue reached R$ 23.6 billion in 2021, 54% from external markets.

