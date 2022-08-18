Acclaim Lighting Partners with Lumentender Control Solutions Inc. to Offer Cloud-Based Lighting Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acclaim Lighting, a leader in innovative and advanced lighting technology, has signed a partnership agreement with Lumentender Control Solutions, Inc. (“Lumentender”) to offer an intuitive cloud-based solution for scheduling and control of supported API-based lighting control systems.

Compatible with Acclaim Lighting’s control offerings and advanced solid-state lighting products, the Lumentender® cloud-based lighting controls application makes it easy to:

Select Lighting scenes by viewing their Images or Videos

Schedule Lighting Scenes for Daily/Weekly and Special events

Manually Trigger lighting scenes or Select Groups of fixtures and mix colors live

Create Custom static scenes

Create Combinations of scenes across controllers for Multi-Site Scheduling and Control

“The partnership with Lumentender enables us to offer architects, lighting designers and facility managers intuitive scheduling and control over our advance LED lighting products. It further expands our capabilities of offering distinct lighting solutions,” Michael Giardina, General Manager for Acclaim Lighting, said. “The relationship supports our overall goal of helping to create reality from the designer’s and customer’s vision.”

“The inspiration behind our cloud-based solution was the need for easy-to-use scheduling and control of commercial grade digital lighting systems for architectural applications, commercial buildings, bridges, structures or art installations, said John DiDomenico, President of Lumentender. The combination of Acclaim Lighting products with the Lumentender® service delivers the ability to easily and precisely schedule and control high-performance lighting systems from any web connected device.”

About Acclaim Lighting

Acclaim Lighting offers an impressive portfolio of innovative advanced solid-state lighting technology for dynamic architectural and commercial lighting products including linear, floods, downlights, direct view, tapes and tubes with high-performance control solutions. The experienced and well-trained Acclaim team provides extensive support worldwide, supporting lighting designers and architects to create leading distinctive lighting solutions to create reality for the customer’s vision.