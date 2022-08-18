Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open in Spring 2023

Ocean Prime’s balanced menu of seafood and steaks, hand-crafted original cocktails, special features and decadent desserts are made with the highest standards of execution, freshest ingredients and delivered with attentive and thoughtful service. From its Insta-worthy Berries + Bubbles cocktail, Wine Spectator Awarded wine list, Smoking Shellfish Tower, Sea Scallops with Parmesan Risotto to Prime Steaks and the Ten Layer Carrot Cake and Warm Butter Cake, there is a dish and beverage to please any palate. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ocean Prime Las Vegas will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500 square-foot rooftop terrace, and will include over 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants' (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cameron Mitchell Restaurants' (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

63, a multi-level retail and hospitality complex, is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group’s Dayssi and Paul Kanavos. 63 will debut in Fall of 2022 with the second phase opening in early 2023.

“We’re thrilled to announce Ocean Prime Las Vegas as part of our expansion campaign,” says Cameron Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, who became a national voice advocating for the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and has led the company to not only survive, but thrive during this time. With five restaurant openings in 2021 and 2022, CMR is looking forward to five to seven additional locations to come in 2023.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas is being designed by nationally recognized designer Karen Herold, Principal of Studio K. Founded in 2014, Studio K has delivered many of both Chicago and the nation's most popular restaurants and hotels. Studio K has an unparalleled ability to create memorable experiences guests can relate to, driving their return time and time again.

The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea.

“We have been searching for a Las Vegas location for quite some time, and once we set sights on this space with its desirable locale and views of the action on the Strip, we were confident we had found the perfect spot,” Mitchell continued. “Our Las Vegas restaurant will be an iconic location for the Ocean Prime brand. The restaurant is ideally situated on the rooftop of 63 and our guests from all over the country and world will be able to take in the energy and excitement of the Strip while they experience our ‘yes is the answer’ hospitality and our highly executed culinary and beverage offerings.”

Ocean Prime is known for its beautiful and distinct design incorporating elements from each restaurant’s community, combined with materials and furnishings that create a sleek sophistication in a warm and convivial atmosphere. Ocean Prime delivers genuine hospitality where “yes is the answer.” It is the ultimate gathering place for discerning social or business guests, whether for cocktails and appetizers in the lounge, a pre- or post-event meal, power lunch, special occasions and meetings or events that require a private dining space.

Ocean Prime’s balanced menu of seafood and steaks, hand-crafted original cocktails, special features and decadent desserts are made with the highest standards of execution, freshest ingredients and delivered with attentive and thoughtful service. From its Insta-worthy Berries + Bubbles cocktail, Wine Spectator Awarded wine list, Smoking Shellfish Tower, Sea Scallops with Parmesan Risotto to Prime Steaks and the Ten Layer Carrot Cake and Warm Butter Cake, there is a dish and beverage to please any palate.

About 63

63, located at the corner of “Fabled and Fabulous,” is situated amid some of most coveted property in the world. This dynamic complex is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip and comprised of rare flagship retail and restaurant opportunities and will reimagine the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This 4-story retail and hospitality center spans more than 243,000 gross sq. ft. of total space with the upper floors offering breathtaking views of the stunning Las Vegas Strip. Constructed by renowned development team of Brett Torino with Torino Companies and New York based Dayssi and Paul Kanavos of Flag Luxury along with award-winning designers from Arquitectonica of Miami Beach. Additional 63 tenants will be announced soon and the complex is expected to debut in Fall of 2022. For more information visit: 63.com

About Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is a nationally acclaimed, contemporary seafood & steakhouse from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. Ocean Prime delivers an extraordinary experience with stunning settings, a chef-curated menu, signature handcrafted cocktails, and a Wine Spectator honored wine list. The menu is both classic and modern, featuring sushi, indulgent seafood presentations, juicy steaks, decadent side dishes and made-from-scratch desserts. Every Ocean Prime restaurant is uniquely designed to capture the energy and elegance of each city -- making it an unmatched destination to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge. Each restaurant also offers a private dining experience ideal for an elegant private dinner, hosting a small group business or social event or memorable celebration. Guests can expect best-in-class hospitality from passionate and knowledgeable associates coast-to-coast. Embracing its midwestern roots, Ocean Prime places the highest value on their people. The company cares deeply about delivering authentic hospitality and believes that every member of the team is essential to creating a memorable Ocean Prime experience. Ocean Prime empowers associates to say “Yes is the answer. What is the question?” Guests can experience Ocean Prime in 17 locations around the country: Beverly Hills, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver (Tech Center and Larimer Square), Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Naples, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa and Washington, D.C. For more information visit https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations or follow @oceanprime on Instagram, @oceanprime on Facebook.