Rocket Software Experts to Lead More Than Twenty Thought Leadership Sessions at SHARE Columbus 2022

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, today announced it will be a silver event partner at SHARE Columbus 2022, taking place from August 21-26, 2022. In its 67th year, SHARE Columbus brings together subject matter experts and enterprise IT professionals to impart lessons, explore new release capabilities and dive deep into the most pressing issues facing the enterprise IT industry today.

Rocket Software experts will host discussions focused on the topics and systems impacting IT professionals and their organizations including subject matters focused on Business Resiliency, DevOps, Modern Experiences, Open Tools, and Hybrid Cloud. Rocket Software experts will host more than 20 sessions total, including two sponsored sessions:

Tuesday, August 23rd | Lunch ‘n’ Learn: What Advanced Storage Management Can Do for Your Business | 12:00 – 1:00 pm EST

Description : This session will cover some of the most common issues that attendees should monitor for in their z/OS® storage environment and how these issues can be addressed with IBM®. Advanced Storage Management Suite 1 .

: This session will cover some of the most common issues that attendees should monitor for in their z/OS® storage environment and how these issues can be addressed with IBM®. Advanced Storage Management Suite . Hosted by Rocket Software’s Kevin Hosozawa, Mark Julia, Todd Lipp and IBM’s Louis Hannah in room Union A

Tuesday, August 23rd | Partner Sponsored Presentation: Mainframe Modernization Made Easy | 1:15 – 2:15 pm EST

Description : In this session, attendees will learn how Rocket Software can help solve the most complex modernization challenges such as connecting to cloud, end-to-end DevOps and improving business resiliency.

: In this session, attendees will learn how Rocket Software can help solve the most complex modernization challenges such as connecting to cloud, end-to-end DevOps and improving business resiliency. Hosted by Rocket Software’s Tim Willging and Jeff Cherrington in room Union A

To view the full speakers list, session descriptions and all of the Rocket Software experts attending SHARE Columbus 2022, click here.

Visit the Rocket Software team at SHARE Columbus 2022 at booth #402. Rocket Software will be holding a contest at its booth and participants will be entered to win exclusive Rocket® swag, including a signed baseball by Boston Red Sox® Cooperstown Hall of Famer, Jim Rice2. Learn more by visiting: SHARE Columbus 2022 | Rocket Software

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software partners with the largest Fortune 1000 organizations to solve their most complex IT challenges across Applications, Data and Infrastructure. Rocket Software brings customers from where they are in their modernization journey to where they want to be by architecting innovative solutions that deliver next-generation experiences. Over 10 million global IT and business professionals trust Rocket Software to deliver solutions that improve responsiveness to change and optimize workloads. Rocket Software enables organizations to modernize in place with a hybrid cloud strategy to protect investment, decrease risk and reduce time to value. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 “z/OS” and “IBM” are trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation

2 "Red Sox" is a trademark of Boston Red Sox Baseball Club Limited Partnership.