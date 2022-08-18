AccessFares partners with Datamatics to enhance customer experience for their premium international airfare services.

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with AccessFares, a trusted market leader in providing premium international airfares with significant discounts to deliver best pricing and services to its customers globally.

With this partnership, Datamatics aims to enhance customer experience by managing the premium international airfare services and help create value across the entire air-ticketing, invoicing & billing process. A diversified team will be deployed out of Philippines and India with agents handling varied services like fresh issuances, re-issuance, refunds etc. As a part of the project, Datamatics will also implement query handling & resolution related to Ancillary Customer Services.

Datamatics has been working with clients globally, across industries, to deliver experiences the way clients and their customers would want it! With Digital, Data & Domain expertise, Datamatics has enabled 300+ clients globally to build loyalty and enhance the CLV (Customers Lifetime Value) of their customers.

Speaking about the engagement, Mark Lowery, Managing Partner, AccessFares said, "AccessFares' goal is to always be improving our best-in-class customer service for our clients. We are confident with this strategic partnership that we will see immense transformational value added to our global premium services. The Datamatics’ team has been wonderful to work with and has seamlessly managed the transition process. We look forward to many shared successes in the future.”

Sandeep Arora, EVP & Head Customer Management Service, Datamatics said, ”We at Datamatics have been helping clients globally to create customized omni-channel customer touchpoints. We ‘Humanize the Digital’ to deliver ‘Customer Experience, the way our customers want it’. We look forward to our partnership with AccessFares and are certain we will be able to take their customer service to the next level.”

Read more about Datamatics’ Customer Management Services.

About AccessFares:

AccessFares is a USA based trusted platform providing premium international airfares with significant discounts to deliver best pricing and services to its customers globally since 1994.

About Datamatics

Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) a Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.