Catheon Gaming and Polygon Announce Preferred Blockchain Gaming Partnership

HONG KONG & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catheon Gaming (“Catheon”), the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment platform, and Polygon Studios, the leading Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, announce today a preferred blockchain gaming partnership. The partnership combines Catheon’s world-class blockchain gaming and metaverse expertise with Polygon’s revolutionary blockchain technology to enable developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without the need to sacrifice on security.

Through this partnership Polygon will support the launch of Catheon Gaming game titles, Onigiri and Cosmic Break, onto their network. Both Cosmic Break and Onigiri are successful anime franchises in their own right in their native Japan. However, anime’s popularity with an international audience has grown, particularly with the gaming community. Leveraging on this, Catheon Gaming is able to bring millions of players onto Polygon’s Web3 ecosystem.

“This partnership embodies the shared vision of bringing quality entertainment and gaming onto the blockchain and putting user experience front and center,” said William Wu, Founder & Co-CEO, Catheon Gaming. “We are excited to partner with Polygon Studios to launch Onigiri and Cosmic Break on the Polygon network. With its focus on speed, scalability, and costs, we believe Polygon is the ideal partner for Catheon Gaming to further advance its multi-chain strategy.”

“Catheon Gaming has emerged as one of the most promising and comprehensive game development hubs in the Web3 space, and its focus on bringing mainstream-standard games to the blockchain has us all excited here at Polygon. We can’t wait to see the hard work that Catheon Gaming has put in to start to come to fruition in the coming months and years on Polygon” said Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development, Polygon Studios.

Onigiri is a beloved MMORPG that explores the beauty of ancient Japan, with fast-paced action, player versus environment gameplay. Launched in 2013, Onigiri has over 5 million downloads worldwide. With the support of Catheon Gaming, Onigiri will be one of the first Japanese P2E MMORPGs on the blockchain.

CosmicBreak has garnered over 40 million total players over the franchise’s 14-year lifespan and is making the leap into the world of Web 3.0 by re-introducing exclusive NFT playable characters with in-game utilities including amplified play-and-earn mechanics. Cosmic Break is a 3D MMO third-person shooter, anime style game and is a free-to-Play MMO featuring high-speed and exhilarating battle gameplay.

“Catheon Gaming is focused on evolving gaming experiences into a Web3 format from Web2, which fosters a player-first economy. At the heart of this lies development quality, where the success in blockchain gaming truly lies,” said Mark Aubrey, Co-CEO, Catheon Gaming.

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming, named by KPMG-HSBC as one of the 10 leading Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific, is the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company. Catheon Gaming is the only end-to-end platform providing world-class technical, publishing, and partnership capabilities for the world’s leading game studios, companies, and brands seeking to navigate their path into web3. By being the partner of choice, Catheon Gaming has built the industry’s largest portfolio of blockchain games underpinning our vision to revolutionize the way we play, live, and earn.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.